Congratulations Pour In for Tua Tagovailoa’s Brother as the Notre Dame Staffer Announces Engagement

For a man defined by his time in the trenches, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s biggest play just happened far from the football field. As the offseason continues to reshape Notre Dame’s future on the field and in the front office, Tua Tagovailoa’s brother paused the football conversation altogether with a life update that resonated far beyond the sport.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa shared a post on X where he proposed to his girlfriend, Charley Niego. The caption said it all: “forever” paired with a red heart. The modest announcement soon sparked a barrage of congratulations from Notre Dame fans and members of the broader Irish community, transforming the comments area into a celebration of a significant achievement that had been years in the making.

The announcement also spotlighted Niego, a familiar figure in South Bend. Niego was a former stellar volleyball player at Notre Dame and had one of the most successful careers in the program’s history. She finished her Irish career with more than 1,200 kills over the course of four seasons, numerous All-ACC awards, and AVCA All-American recognition.

She continued her scholastic career, combining academic achievement and athletic abilities, by playing a fifth season at North Carolina while enrolled in an MBA Certificate Program in Leadership Development, following her degree in management consulting from Notre Dame.

Tagovailoa-Amosa, the former defensive lineman, is celebrating yet another full-circle moment, this one much more personal, only months after Notre Dame officially welcomed him back as Director of Recruiting Advancement. He was a five-year contributor in South Bend, where he carved out a reputation as a steady presence in the trenches. He briefly pursued a career in the NFL before transitioning into coaching and player development. Now this next chapter opens with a promise of eternity. And judging by the reaction pouring in, the Notre Dame family wouldn’t have it any other way.

Notre Dame fans celebrate Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s engagement

Reaction from fans and the Notre Dame community poured in almost immediately, with social media lighting up in celebration of Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s engagement. One fan joked, “The Future First Lady of Recruiting Advancement. Congrats Myron!” which was a playful nod to his new role in the Irish front office, highlighting how seamlessly his personal and professional milestones are intertwining.

Others took the opportunity to express gratitude for Myron’s return to South Bend. “Congratulations and thank you for coming back and helping out your Alma mater in bringing even more young men of your character to the university! Merry Christmas,” one fan wrote, capturing the pride that the Notre Dame loyalists feel seeing one of their own invest in the program that shaped him. Meanwhile, some heartfelt messages poured in as well: “Congrats, Myron! That is awesome, we are very happy for you,” and “The best news ever!!!!!! Congratulations to both of you!!!”

Amidst the cheers, a few fans offered a moment of introspection, reminding the football community of what matters the most. A fan wrote, “A universe without love is nothing but physics without meaning,” capturing the idea that this engagement is as much about joy, family, and connection as it is about titles or honors. Across the board, the reactions and cheers confirmed that the Irish community always roots for players’ wins on and off the field.