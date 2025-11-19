Congratulations Pour in For Warren Sapp’s Daughter on Personal Announcement

Warren Sapp may not have had a happy start to his coaching year with Colorado, but his daughter, Mercedes Sapp’s means that the Sapp family still has plenty to celebrate. Her personal update sparks the positive buzz, earning overwhelming love and congratulations from friends, family, and fans.

Mercedes Sapp announced on her Instagram that she officially turns 28 today (November 19, 2025), thanking God and everyone who has been there for her on this beautiful journey. Sapp shared her birthday picture with the caption, “Your favorite Scorpio❤️ #28 Thank you God for another 365 days and thank you to everyone who’s been here for the journey. We’re just getting started ✨”

Mercedes Sapp was born on November 19, 1998, to Warren Sapp and Jamiko Vaughn, and the couple got separated in 2007. She earned her Bachelor’s at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and her Master’s at the University of North Florida in Mass Communication. She played soccer during her school and college days, following her mother’s foot path, and received the Goalkeeper of the Year accolade in 2020, playing for the University of North Florida.

Being from a sports family, her passion for sports kept her close to the student-athletes. Mercedes Sapp has currently working as the Director of NIL Engagement for South Florida Athletics since August 2025. She currently oversees the Personal Enhancement pillar, including NIL education, Finance, Personal Branding, and other areas of college sports at USF.

Despite her busy job with the Bulls, she keeps her social circle posted about her personal milestones. And the moment she shared her birthday post, the comment section got lit up with heartfelt birthday wishes and blessings.

Congratulations pour for Mercedes Sapp’s Birthday

Mercedes Sapp’s friend, who studied with her at the University of Missouri, wished her, “Cedessss😍😍😍 happy birthday baby”. Fellow soccer player at UNF & Jax commit Zara Siassi wrote, “HAPPY BDAY!! Many blessings and love coming your way🥳✨💖✨🥳”. Another friend, who’s an Instagram influencer and an army veteran, wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BEAUTIFUL NIECY POOH! 🌹👑”. One got excited pouring hearts, “ITS YA BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Some wondered if she is really 28 or less. One wrote, “This is not even fair to anyone else🔥 28 looks SO good on you!”. A person with disbelief wrote, “I cannot believe you’re 28? I am definitely getting old! Happy birthday beautiful! 🌹”.

Few complimented her birthday looks, “Red is your color girl 😍😍😍”, “Are you kidding me??? Red was made for you”, “Stunning!!”, “Model😍😍”, “FLAWLESS ❤️ hbd gorgeous girl”, “Happy birthday beautiful ❤️”

A person who was born on the same day wrote, “Twins DAYYYY👑❤️”. Some had the same zodiac sign as Mercedes Sapp wrote, “Scorpio twin 😍😍”, “happy birthday to my second favorite scorpio!!! 😍🌹”. A couple of relatives entered the chat with birthday wishes. Mercedes’ uncle wrote, “Happy Birthday niece ❤️❤️❤️”. A cousin wrote, “Happy birthday cousin 😍😍♏️♏️🥳”.

Some student-athletes from South Florida made her day, including the USF football Junior transfer Wyatt Sullivan (TE), who wrote, “Happy birthday!”. And the others wished Mercedes with the “Happy birthday” note and wished her to have the best day of her life, with lots of love and blessings.