Garrett Nussmeier got married in July, and nobody noticed. The former LSU Tigers quarterback and Ella Springfield, who has been in his life since before LSU, said “I do” in Baton Rouge on July 18, ahead of his first NFL training camp. They waited until November 18 to share the news, posting wedding photos on Instagram. Former Tigers and other people associated with the program flooded the comments with well wishes for the newlyweds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ella Nussmeier’s Instagram post caption read: “We’ve been keeping a little secret. We’re married! On July 18, 2026, Garrett and I said ‘I do.’ We got married at St. Jude Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, surrounded by our families. I’ve loved getting to keep this part of our lives close for a little while. As we planned our wedding, we kept asking ourselves the same thing. Where would we feel most at home? The more we talked about it, the easier it was to picture. Louisiana. The most perfect goodbye to the place that gave us so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their love story started in Dallas, where Ella and Garrett met in high school after Garrett’s dad took a coaching job with the Cowboys. They went to different schools, Marcus and Byron Nelson, about 20 minutes apart. Later, Garrett left for LSU in 2021, and Ella followed him.

Garrett sat behind Jayden Daniels, then took over the starter job in 2024 and threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. However, injuries cut his final season to nine games, 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs took him at No. 249 in the seventh round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nussmeier proposed to Ella in July 2025 at her family lake house in Grand Lake, Oklahoma, a couple of months before kickoff. Keeping the wedding under wraps fits their usual playbook. Even when Nussmeier announced the engagement in July 2025, he kept it low-key with a single Instagram Story, and the family noted at the time that they planned to keep wedding details private.

“…It’s easy to feel like every little detail has to be perfect when you’re planning a wedding,” Ella’s Instagram post caption further read. “In the middle of it all, we kept coming back to what mattered most to us about getting married. We wanted our ceremony to reflect that by keeping our focus on the sacred vows we were making to each other before God. And it was everything and more. But why have one wedding when you can have two? We can’t wait to celebrate again 2028!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the marriage news broke, the congratulations came fast, starting with Lane Kiffin’s family.

“This is everything. Congrats,” Landry Kiffin, Lane Kiffin’s eldest daughter, commented with two red heart emojis. Kiffin took over at LSU after Nussmeier’s college days, but the families are tied together through the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whit Weeks, LSU’s linebacker who is currently dating Landry, also commented, “The Nusses”, while his brother Zack Weeks added: “Congrats!”

Whit and Zach are two of the three Weeks brothers who all play linebacker for LSU. Their brother West is the third. The Nussmeier family also joined in to share their heartfelt wishes for the loving couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most perfect love story! Couldn’t be happier for y’all and to be part of y’all’s special day,” Ashlynn Nussmeier, Garrett’s sister, commented. She is engaged to the Patriots tackle Will Campbell, the No. 4 pick in 2025 out of LSU.

Colton Nussmeier, Garrett’s younger brother, a four-star QB in the Class of 2027 who committed to Georgia. wrote: “How cute”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barion Brown, who is the Saints receiver and a returner from the 2026 class, also shared his joy for the couple’s big day.

“Man im crying bro,” Barion Brown wrote.

Damian Ramos, LSU’s all-time leading scorer with 409 points, commented: “Congrats!!”, while Landon Jackson, another former LSU player who went in the third round of the 2025 draft after a stop at LSU in 2021, also wrote: “Congrats happy for y’all!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zavion Thomas and Caden Durham are current Tigers, with Durham being a junior running back. They shared their well-wishes with the former LSU alum too on his big day.

“I already knew,” Thomas commented, while Durham wrote: “Wanna be like uu wen I grow up. Love you, man.”

For now, Nussmeier is patiently waiting his turn behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs’ depth chart. He hasn’t logged a regular-season snap yet, recently serving as the emergency quarterback behind Justin Fields during Kansas City’s 35-13 win over the Falcons on November 15. Off the field, though, the newlyweds already have their next big milestone circled for 2028.