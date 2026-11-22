The final minutes of Senior Day at William “Dick” Price Stadium carried a weight that had nothing to do with the scoreboard. Norfolk State already led Howard 14-7 when the fourth quarter began. Then the defense took over.

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Jordan Saunders intercepted a pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown. Seven seconds later, Caleb Turner intercepted the next throw and returned it for another score. The game was suddenly 28-7. A late 23-yard touchdown run from Kiron Benjamin made the final 35-7. The win did not go unnoticed online.

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Norfolk State Football’s Instagram post announced the result with: “HISTORY MADE AT DICK PRICE! 🔰 SPARTANS WIN! 35-7! 💚💛 Norfolk State closes out the 2026 season with a statement victory over Howard on Senior Day! The win marks the FIRST MEAC conference victory of the Michael Vick era and the Spartans’ first conference win since November 16, 2024, when NSU defeated Delaware State, 38-19!”

Fans echoed the sentiment in the comments, treating the result as more than a season finale.

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One person wrote, “Congratulations Norfolk and Coach Vick.” Another mentioned the strong finish. “Finished the season strong fellas!! BEHOLD! 🔰,” the comment read. Others simply flooded the comments with green-and-gold emojis and the program’s #BEHOLD hashtag.

Among those offering support was Vick’s wife, Kijafa. The Hampton University alumna, who has been by her husband’s side through every chapter of his career, shared her own reaction celebrating the milestone. Her message aligned with the pride she has expressed after previous Spartan victories, underscoring the personal stakes of the moment for the family.

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The breakthrough ended a 10-game conference losing streak that dated back to November 16, 2024. It also snapped Vick’s 0-9 start in MEAC play across his first two seasons. Norfolk State finished 5-7 overall and 1-4 in the conference, the program’s most wins since 2021, and closed the year with a home victory on Senior Day.

For head coach Vick, the number that mattered most was one: his first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory.

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“Very thankful to get my first MAAC win. You know, I’m just not going to ever take anything for granted in life ever,” he said. “You know, some things are just hard to accomplish, and when you finally do, you know, you know that you were close, you have the potential to do it. But it’s nothing like doing it.”

“So I’m thankful for that. I’m proud of my coaches, proud of the team, proud of the way they practiced this week, the way they hung in there, the way they fought, believed in each other, the way they love each other, and hold each other accountable.”

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Vick arrived at Norfolk State in late 2024 after a 13-year NFL career that included four Pro Bowls and a high-profile return following a prison sentence. His first season produced a 1-11 record.

Year two showed progress with five wins and, finally, a conference victory. The program still faces important work. Vick has noted that, aside from losses to Old Dominion and Virginia, the Spartans had chances in most of their games.

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Vick’s first MEAC win arrived on Senior Day against a rival that had beaten the Spartans 44-15 the previous year. The margin was decisive. The meaning, for a coach who has described the job as something he has come to love, was larger.