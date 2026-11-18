There is barely any downtime when college football and NFL coverage are both on the schedule, and Laura Rutledge is finding that out firsthand. The ESPN host recently took to X to reveal just how little sleep she has been getting through it all. But perhaps a welcome change is coming her way, as her latest announcement has already brought in plenty of congratulatory messages.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Laura Rutledge is gearing up for another major appearance, and this time, she is heading to one of the country music’s biggest nights. In a collaborative Instagram post with ABC and CMA, Rutledge revealed that she will be attending the 60th CMA Awards, making an appearance on the red carpet before stepping into the spotlight as an award presenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is also part of an impressive lineup of presenters set to grace the event. The star-studded list includes pop sensation Michael Bublé, gospel legend CeCe Winans, and actors Jessica Chastain, Glen Powell, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, among several others.

That’s not all. The CMA broadcast will feature more than just a star-studded presenter lineup, with six additional names confirmed as special guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list includes Clint Black, a four-time CMA Award winner, Luke Bryan, a two-time CMA Award winner, and Lady A, which has earned six CMA Awards. Adding a comedic touch to the celebration are Leanne Morgan and Matt Rife, while ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer will also join the broadcast.

What each guest will bring to the show, however, remains under wraps, as the CMA has yet to reveal their individual roles. For Laura Rutledge, though, the appearance could not have come at a better time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ESPN broadcaster has been travelling across the country to cover games, leaving her with little time to catch her breath. In fact, she recently admitted that she has barely been getting any sleep amid her hectic schedule.

“Not a lot of sleep happening but we all feel incredibly lucky to do this and I am genuinely so excited to talk about MNF on Tuesdays. It’s all a privilege and joy do be on tv with my best friends ❤️,” wrote Rutledge on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her announcement about joining the CMA Awards broadcast was met with congratulatory messages from her colleagues. Mina Kimes shared an enthusiastic response, commencing with “Yeahh,” while Charissa Thompson showed her support with a series of heart emojis. Kay Adams also had a simple yet thoughtful message for her, writing, “Yay @lauramrutledge 😍!”

This year, Laura Rutledge’s broadcasting responsibilities have stretched across several major ESPN platforms. Ahead of the 2025 season, she became a permanent member of the Monday Night Football team, taking on sideline reporting duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also hosts NFL Live, keeping viewers up to date with the latest league developments and analysis. Balancing these commitments alongside her college football coverage has certainly taken its toll, as she continues to serve on ESPN’s broadcast crew for one College Football Playoff semifinal each year.

Taking a breather is a must for her, and she seems to have made the most of it. Before joining the presenter lineup for the 60th CMA Awards, she hosted the Connecticut Children’s Foundation Gala and the 2026 Gator Growl.