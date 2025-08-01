Congratulations Pouring In for Big 12 Coach as He Announces New ACC Role

It’s quite a mixed feeling for a program when a staff member changes their workplace after all the years of service. And this feeling is swirling around the Dix Stadium. Kenni Burns, who had been at the helm since 2023, faced a tough battle. A 1-23 record over two seasons and an especially brutal 0-12 finish last year. Burns was placed on administrative leave and was eventually fired. Enter Mark Carney, the offensive coordinator turned interim head coach at Kent State.

Carney has been quietly climbing the ranks, first coaching tight ends and inside receivers, then calling the offensive plays in 2024. But it’s not really about who is at the helm. It’s about a major role change in the staff directory. Trey King, the Director of Player Personnel, has exited the Kent State football program. It marks a significant shift behind the scenes. King, who joined the Golden Flashes in the summer of 2024, wasn’t just another staff member; he was a crucial linchpin in shaping the team’s future. He is a Dayton, Ohio, native and a former Duquesne wide receiver.

Trey brought a blend of solid on-field experience and off-field savvy, having a background that ranges from NCAA internships to managing recruiting efforts and player evaluations. And now he is going to provide his services as the Assistant DPP of Pittsburgh Football.

“Extremely grateful for all of the relationships I built with the coaches, staff, and players at Kent State this past year. I am extremely blessed to announce I have accepted a role with @Pitt_FB as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel!” King writes on X. Trey King’s time at Kent State as Director of Player Personnel was a whirlwind of dedication. And also, behind-the-scenes magic that kept the Golden Flashes’ recruiting engine humming. Trey wasn’t just a cog in the machine. He was the mastermind behind player evaluations.

Trey handled everything from scouting to organizing Kent State’s Pro Day. He coordinated official and unofficial visits and ran the summer Mega Camp. His role bridged the gap between high schools, coaches, and the team, managing walk-on tryouts and the complex recruiting schedule with a sharp eye for talent and compliance.

Now, as Trey transitions to the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Panthers are gaining a key asset in the recruiting war. His knack for evaluating players, building strong relationships with high schools, and managing logistics will be critical in bolstering Pittsburgh’s talent pipeline. Pittsburgh, competing in the ACC, needs keen eyes and reliable operations to stay competitive. Trey’s expertise fits right in that puzzle.

Fans rally behind Trey King’s big move

Trey King’s new role in ACC turned a lot of heads. Fans all over the CFB are overjoyed. A fan writes, “Let’s go!! Congrats, man,” and also “Congrats Coach! Great news!” Trey King’s move to the Pittsburgh Panthers marks a major career upgrade. Going from Kent State’s Director of Player Personnel to a bigger platform in the ACC shows he’s making moves. The Panthers snagging him means they’re serious about recruiting top talent. And Trey’s track record of managing pro days, scouting, and recruiting schedules proves he knows how to get it done.

Even though Trey wasn’t a traditional coach on the sidelines, his role at Kent State was coaching in its own right. “Keep climbing the ranks, big dawg,” a fan writes. Trey’s climb is textbook hustle. Climbing into the ACC is a big ladder, and he’s climbing it fast. His dedication to evaluating players and being a trusted connector in the football world marks him as a rising star in college football operations. “All love, man, keep putting on for the 937!” a fan chimed.

The “937” shout-out puts a spotlight on Trey’s Ohio roots (Dayton area code), representing his hometown with pride. “Congrats!!! Go do your thing!!!” This is encouragement for Trey to keep doing what he does best: finding talent, building relationships, and running seamless recruiting operations. His work behind the scenes often shapes a team’s future more than what happens on game day.