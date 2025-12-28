Dan Lanning Faces Major Setback as Tosh Lupoi Influences Mass Exodus to Add to Playoff Stress

Nothing speaks better for a head coach’s ability than their coaching tree. Dan Lanning adds value to Nick Saban’s ability to identify talent. Now, the same is happening to the Oregon head coach. His assistants are being poached, but that’s creating a vacuum in his coaching staff at a time when his full focus must be on the playoffs.

On Saturday, Oregon Ducks’ defensive analyst Connor Boyd joined the California Golden Bears, parting ways with Eugene. Moving to an enthralling role, the 30-year-old Alabama alum has joined Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi’s coaching roster as a safeties coach. This is the fourth Oregon staffer Lupoi has brought in from Eugene.

Having already lost both his key coordinators, OC Will Stein and DC Tosh Lupoi, to Kentucky and Cal, respectively, the assistant layer is stretched out as well. So far, Stein has taken two Oregon analysts to Lexington: Cutter Leftwich and Pat Biondo. Lupoi, on the other hand, has taken Darrion Daniels, Zach Tinker, Steve Ha’unga, and Boyd with him.

It’s common for new head coaches to fill their coaching staff from their former programs. However, it might pose a grave peril to Dan Lanning, who is eyeing the national championship. Although Stein and Tupoi will continue to coach the Ducks throughout the playoffs, the depleted coaching ranks add to the playoff stress.

Sooner or later, Lanning will have to fill the vacancies, and that could be on his plate in just a few days if they lose to the Red Raiders. Usually, the head coaches go for internal promotions for position coaches, but considering the work Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi have done for the program, replacing them will be another ordeal altogether.

Then, there is the stress of facing Texas Tech, which boasts an elite defense, with linebacker Jacob Rodriguez’s “aggressiveness” and edge Davis Bailey.

“Super instinctual, really aggressive,” Lanning said of Jacob Rodriguez ahead of their matchup. “And it’s not necessarily just aggressive with like them blitzing him. It’s his ability to find ways to get to the ball. And then when he gets to the ball, he has the intention to get the ball out every snap.”

Along with a robust defense, the special teams are another threat set to give the Ducks a headache. “They’re really aggressive in special teams as well and have had really good special teams play. They play on a short field a lot. They attack the ball defensively.”

According to the sportsbooks, the contest is expected to be close, with Oregon having a slight edge, favored by 1.5 points. But the Red Raiders have been coming off impressive all season long, enough to tilt the scales anytime soon.

Ducks gear up to face Texas Tech

While the Ducks stumbled during the matchup against Indiana, their consistent “winning culture” brought them back on track, earning them the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. Though the path ahead is no cakewalk either. Even after a depleted coaching staff and a banged-up roster from the bowl game, Lanning has stitched together his roster room despite adversity. And it’s all about the locker room chemistry. Players answering the call and having each other’s backs.

“I think strength in numbers has really been a superpower for us. We’ve been down players, and then we’ve had players available,” Lanning said. “We’ve had guys that you didn’t expect to make an impact make a huge impact. So, I think really our superpower is the strength in numbers and the buy-in from our players.”

WR Dakorien Moore (knee), WR Gary Bryant Jr. (ankle), and RB Jordon Davison’s (lower body) injuries had been a concern. Although Moore and Bryant appeared against James Madison, Davison had injured himself. On a positive note, all three players were seen on the turf during practice drills, but WR Evan Stewart continues to be sidelined.