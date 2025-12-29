Alex Golesh Faces Big Setback as Elite Offensive Star Makes Major Future Announcement

It’s a new dawn for both the Auburn Tigers and Alex Golesh. Following Hugh Freeze’s firing, it is up to the former USF Bulls head coach to reboot the 10-time national championship-winning program, which suffered a disappointing 5-7 campaign. However, it’s not a walk in the park, especially at a time when Auburn’s offensive machinery has taken numerous hits.

On Sunday, Auburn’s starting center, Connor Lew, announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6’3, 302-pound OL had taken up starting duties ever since his rookie year in 2022 and recorded 244 pass-blocking opportunities this season. However, things didn’t go as planned for the 20-year-old OL.

In October, when the Tigers faced off against the Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Lew sustained an ACL tear, putting an end to his 2025 season. Former HC Hugh Freeze’s 2025 season was already shaping up to be a disappointing one, marked by a three-game losing streak. So, when Lew got sidelined, it was a huge blow to the Tigers’ offensive line, which was already struggling to protect its quarterback.

“Auburn center Connor Lew announces that he’s declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft,” Analyst Jordan Reid shared on X. ” Prior to suffering an ACL tear in October, he was viewed as arguably the top center prospect in the draft. Huge news.”

Having entered the 2025 season with 306 run-blocking snaps, along with 442 pass-blocking snaps, Lew had allowed barely three sacks over his three-year career. Lew could’ve come back for another year, but as a top NFL prospect, he decided to make the jump to the draft. On December 12, ESPN analysts released their top NFL picks, with Mel Kiper and Matt Miller picking Lew as their No. 1 OL pick.

His ACL injury did not deter him from helping his roster. Although he couldn’t play, he mentored OL Kail Ellis for the trenches, who recorded 73 snaps (against Arkansas) after filling in Lew’s shoes.

“He’s one of the main reasons I really reclassified early, just to get under him. He’s been everything I could have asked for,” Ellis shared. “Just a great leader and a great mentor, just to learn from what he’s done.”

His injury might have marred Lew’s 2025 season, but his impact was clearly felt. After three years, he is parting ways with the program, but Auburn still holds a piece of his heart.

“Thank you for shaping me into the man and player I am today,” he wrote on his social media. “Auburn will always be a part of who I am.”

Nothing beats the pride that comes from a program producing elite NFL talent. However, for Alex Golesh, Lew’s departure poses a significant problem.

Major setback for Alex Golesh

With Connor Lew’s departure, Alex Golesh stares down at depleted ranks, especially on the offense. Both his starting quarterbacks, Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels, are headed towards the portal. And the O-line?

It will be a demanding task to replenish those departed ranks. Golesh & Co. have already lost five players on the O-line after Dillon Wade, Izavion “Too Tall” Miller, Jeremiah Wright, and Mason Murphy ran out of eligibility.

Not just that, starting left tackle Xavier Chaplin is also entering the portal. However, Golesh remains focused on rebuilding his roster with players who are 100% committed to the Tigers.

“I think the thing that’s really cool is every single guy that I’ve met with says, ‘I love Auburn.’ Not like, ‘Yeah it’s cool,’ but I love Auburn,” Golesh stated in mid-December.

So far, nearly 25 Auburn players have entered the transfer portal. With that, Auburn will probably look to restock its talent from the transfer portal.

It would be interesting to note how Golesh rebuilds his 2026 roster.