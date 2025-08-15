Connor Stalions Breaks Silence as NCAA to Announce Michigan Sign-Stealing Verdict

Who said the drama had to be confined within the courtroom? Connor Stalions, currently caught in a web of the NCAA’s most serious Level I violations, is making sure to keep fans entertained through his confidence elsewhere. Because that’s exactly what has set the former Michigan staffer apart. Even when Netflix caught up with him for the ‘Untold: Sign Stealer’ documentary last August, Stalions was clear: “I don’t break the rules. I exploit them.” But what did he say this time?

Well, the drama started on August 13 when analyst and podcaster Josh Pate took to X to ask the community a question. “Michigan’s NCAA sanctions will be ____”, he wrote asking followers about the severity of the punishments. Notably, the NCAA is scheduled to release its findings and verdict on Friday related to the Michigan sign-stealing controversy, where Stalions has been under suspicion of running an elaborate scouting operation, attending games, and illegally collecting opposing teams’ signals. The Committee on Infractions will reportedly propose punishments, and while Michigan can appeal, history suggests consequences could range from fines and scholarship cuts to vacating victories.

But despite facing such potentially grave consequences, the backbone of the entire drama wasn’t going to let any snub slide easily. Stalions fired back with a sarcastic response to the tweet and wrote, “Word on the street is I might have to attend college gameday holding a ‘Pate State’ sign.” Looks like no matter what happens, the former staffer isn’t the one backing down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, Michigan has challenged the NCAA’s accusations, arguing the notice of allegations were “grossly overreaching” and “wildly overcharging” in response to an August 2024 notice. The school claimed Stalions only attended one of the 52 games in question, with a few others attended by staff or family, which they say doesn’t break NCAA rules. Michigan maintains that much of the alleged sign-stealing employed legal tactics and didn’t provide an unfair edge. But the reality is after Stalions’ high school move, it’s Sherrone Moore who’s paying the price. But what’s the history behind all of it?

AD

Well, all this mess started back in October 2023, when the investigations began. Connor Stalions was caught building a network to scout opponents’ signals over three years, “for more than 30 games at 11 Big Ten schools over the past three years”, including SEC Championship games in 2021 and 2022 (featuring LSU, Georgia and Alabama). The scandal also touched Central Michigan after a photo of Stalions on their sideline emerged during their game vs Michigan State.

Stallions resigned in November 2023, marking the end of his direct involvement, but the ripple effects continue. Michigan’s staff had to navigate the fallout while maintaining recruiting and team performance. Former assistant Chris Partridge’s firing underscored internal turmoil after reports stated that he’d tried to cover up evidence after the controversy became public. So, dark clouds most definitely loom over the program.

But perhaps they can breath a sigh of relief knowing that not everyone is against them…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tony Petitti backs Michigan

The Big Ten commissioner, Tony Petitti, is once again stirring the pot in the Michigan football situation. In 2023, just before a crucial game, Petitti suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for the rest of the regular season. This meant Harbaugh was absent for games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State, infuriating Michigan fans and Harbaugh himself. Now, Petitti seems to have shifted his stance, as he recently sent a letter to the NCAA arguing that Michigan has gone through enough mess.

“Asked about his letter supporting Michigan in its fight against the NCAA, Tony Petitti confirms he wrote it but doesn’t want to comment further on an ongoing process,” The Athletic‘s Matt Fortuna informed on X on July 21. “He adds that the CSC in place will hopefully expedite enforcement in the future.” His letter marks a change in tone, now stressing that the prior suspension of Jim Harbaugh and their own penalties were enough to resolve the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s difficult to still be talking about this almost two seasons after,” Petitti reportedly noted as per the journalist. With the 2025 season just a week away, Michigan deals with uncertainty, hoping for the NCAA rules before Week 1. Sherrone Moore’s self-imposed suspension by the school, sitting out Week 2 against Central Michigan and Week 4 at Nebraska, could soften the NCAA’s eventual ruling. All anyone can do now is to wait and see if Michigan can finally catch a break from all this or not.