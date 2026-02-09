Connor Stalions Reveals Michigan’s Quadruple Impact on Seahawks’ Super Bowl Win

The Seattle Seahawks’ dismantling of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX had a number of heroes. Right from its rookies to free agents to a quarterback that no one believed in, Mike Macdonald assembled an army willing to fight every naysayer. At the same time, the team also had some sprinkles of maize and blue, and controversial former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was the first to connect the dots.

Moments after the game, Connor Stallions posted the four Michigan ties that played a role in securing the win. “Mike Macdonald’s team. Jay Harbaugh’s Special Teams. Chris Partridge’s D Ends. AJ Barner’s Touchdown,” Connor Stallions wrote on X.

The most significant Michigan connection was Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. He served as the Wolverines’ DC during the 2021 season under Jim Harbaugh. He was part of the Wolverines’ third consecutive Big Ten title win in 2011. Michigan fans widely credit Macdonald for helping them overcome a losing streak against Ohio State and reinstate the championship ascent. He worked for the Ravens for two seasons before taking over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2024.

Jay Harbaugh, Seahawks special teams coach, served on Michigan’s staff under his father, Jim Harbaugh, for almost a decade. He was the TEs coach, safeties coach, RBs coach, and special teams coordinator at Ann Arbor before joining the Seahawks in 2024. His special team played a major role in Seattle’s title run, allowing the second-fewest punt returns (19) and fourth-fewest touchbacks (3).

Chris Partridge, Seahawks OLB coach, served as a staff member under Harbaugh’s era at Michigan as LBs coach, special teams coordinator, and director of player personnel. He played a significant role in orchestrating the pass rush that sacked Drake Maye six times at the Super Bowl game.

While the coaches orchestrate from the sidelines, Michigan alum AJ Barner made an impact on the field. Seahawks TE AJ Barner, who was a key member of the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship team, had four receptions for 54 yards in the Super Bowl with a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving the Seahawks a comfortable 19-0 lead. Barner was significant throughout the season for the Seahawks, hauling in 561 yards on 54 passes.

While Connor Stalions credited the four Michigan connections’ influence on Seattle’s win, they aren’t the only Wolverines ties featured in Super Bowl LX

Three other Wolverines in Super Bowl LX

AJ Barner wasn’t the only Michigan player to represent Michigan at Santa Clara. Three other Michigan stars also saw the field the same night. Former Michigan OL Mike Morris and DB Olu Oluwatimi were also featured in the Seahawks roster, contributing to Seattle’s Super Bowl win.

Oluwatimi, the former Rimington Award winner, helped provide depth and reliability on the offensive line, ensuring an error-free offense throughout the night. At the same time, the First-Team All-Big Ten star Mike Morris helped in the defensive rotation, pummeling the Patriots’ backfield.

On the Patriots’ side, former Michigan OL Mike Onwenu, playing at guard, helped the Patriots make the play. He played as a two-year starter at guard for the Wolverines and was selected by New England as the 182nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has been a multi-year starter for the Patriots and was the only Wolverine on the team.