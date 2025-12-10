Former Texas OL’s Mother Makes Emotional Message After Son Quits Steve Sarkisian’s Program

Missing out on CFP meant Texas players had to make a tough decision for next year. HC Steve Sarkisian dealt with one such issue as offensive lineman Connor Stroh has decided to enter the transfer portal. He became the sixth Longhorn to declare his intention to enter the portal since the regular season ended. During the uncertain time, his mother’s statement puts things into perspective.

Connor Stroh’s mother, Rosie, has been one of the ardent supporters of the Longhorns. Be it attending games or advocating for the program on social media. Recently, she made another tweet as her son looks for a new opportunity.

“For those that truly know us, you know this was not easy,” Rosie wrote on X, reposting her son’s announcement. “Despite our maroon past, we have bled orange and white from day one. Connor finished his degree, and it is time for him to have another fanbase embrace him as many of you have here. Hook ‘em and out.”

Her response was to her son’s message, where he announced his decision to leave. Connor Stroh gracefully penned a statement despite the limited opportunities.

“Thank you to my family and friends for unwavering support; to coach Sark and coach Flood for being among the first to believe in my ability.”

In a long statement, the OL made sure to highlight the importance of HC Sarkisian and OL coach Kyle Flood. Stroh came out of the 2023 class ranked No. 546 overall. He was no. 54 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 89 in Texas. He redshirted in 2023 and didn’t see the field in 2024. This season, he opened the year as the starter at left guard for the first five games before rotating with Nick Brooks and Cole Hutson.

Later only got limited opportunities and ended the season playing in 11 games and only missed the Kentucky matchup because of an injury. This is a major blow to Texas’s already banged-up offensive line. Stroh’s main job was to protect the quarterback and open running lanes for the backs, making his loss even tougher to absorb. Now that Stroh’s leaving, Sarkisian should do his best to revamp the Texas O-line.

“As far as the O line goes, again, we were so deficient at numbers on the defensive line last year that we had to take five guys just to get the room numbers correct,” Sarkisian said last week about using the portal to transform the O line. “I don’t know necessarily that our numbers will be so far off on the offensive line. It’s not so much about the quantity of the players that we get out of the portal on the offensive line. I think it’s more about the quality of the players that we get on the portal on the offensive line.”

Texas is already set to lose Cole Hutson and DJ Campbell due to eligibility, adding to the roster hits. Plus, on the offensive line, Connor Robertson could be the next to join Stroh in the portal. Beyond Stroh, a few more players have announced that they are jumping ship.

Mass exodus in Austin

Steve Sarkisian’s offseason in Austin is turning into a stress test of Texas’ roster management. The wave of transfer announcements hits just days after the Longhorns missed the Playoff and landed in the Citrus Bowl. The early headliners of this exodus include running back CJ Baxter, quarterback Trey Owens, and defensive tackle Melvin Hills III. Baxter’s departure is the clearest on-field blow. He is a former five-star and the top back in the 2023 class. Baxter burst onto the scene as Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year with 659 rushing yards and a 4.8 yards-per-carry clip as a freshman.

The 20-year-old even fought through two injury-marred seasons that limited his role and momentum. With Texas closing 2025 at 9–3 and narrowly outside the CFP top 12, Baxter now heads to the portal as one of the more proven Power Four backs available. Owens’ decision speaks to the brutal math of Texas’s quarterback room.

A four-star in the 2024 cycle, he saw only spot duty behind Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. However, Manning is returning in 2026. On top of that, five-star Dia Bell has already been tabbed as the likely heir apparent after him. Owens is now opting for a situation where a 6-foot-5 pocket passer with three years of eligibility can realistically compete to start.

On defense, Hills’ exit highlights how even rotational players feel the squeeze on an elite roster. The Louisiana native redshirted in 2024 and logged only 28 snaps over four games in 2025. He recorded one tackle and one pressure, but more heralded defensive linemen kept him buried on the depth chart. He is now left with three years of eligibility.