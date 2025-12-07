brand-logo
Controversial Julian Sayin Call Brings Strong Reaction from Game Announcer as OSU QB Gets Truly Tested

ByPapiya Chatterjee

Dec 6, 2025 | 11:18 PM EST

Controversial Julian Sayin Call Brings Strong Reaction from Game Announcer as OSU QB Gets Truly Tested

Papiya Chatterjee

Dec 6, 2025 | 11:18 PM EST

Julian Sayin’s fate turned big time against Indiana as the Heisman favorite found himself struggling. Indiana’s defense made things worse for Sayin by constantly sacking him. But one controversial play didn’t sit well with analyst Joel Klatt, and he came in support of Sayin.

In the second half, during the blitz, the Indiana Hoosiers’ #80 Stephen Daley rushed to sack Julian Sayin; he almost sacked him until the Ohio State No. 70 Philip Daniel’s came into the picture and broke off the sack by pulling the defensive end’s (#80) face mask. This led to controversy across the football world, awarding the Indiana Hoosiers and Stephen Daley a sack.

“Got away from that now. Are they saying that he was in the grasp? No way they’re saying that. They’re going to say the forward progress was stopped. I mean, he is spinning around. I mean, he’s spinning around. How in the world do you call that progress?” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said.

