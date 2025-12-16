brand-logo
Controversial Michigan Coach Finally Gives up Against Ryan Day & Accepts Fate

ByYogesh Thanwani

Dec 16, 2025 | 12:43 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Connor Stalions became college football’s most infamous figure when his elaborate sign-stealing operation was exposed in 2023. But in a recent appearance on OutKick, Stalions made a surprising admission: Ryan Day and Ohio State have essentially made themselves unstealable this season by adopting the one tactic that renders sign stealing useless. 

“To be honest with you I think they have kind of stopped this year because they have huddled. It’s kind of the same approach that Michigan started. Once they started huddling, there is no use for it,” Stallions said.

“If you see teams go up-tempo, there is 99% chance that they are stealing signals this year. Credit to Ohio State, probably the smartest thing Ryan Day did this year was really slowing down, and you see all the numbers they have saved an entire game’s worth of reps for the starters. But with that, not going up tempo, you can’t really steal signals.”

Day’s decision to pump the brakes on Ohio State’s traditionally fast-paced offense has been one of the most underrated adjustments of the 2025 season. By huddling and slowing down, the Buckeyes eliminated the need for sideline signals that tempo offenses rely on.  The added bonus? Fewer total snaps means fresher starters late in games and late in the season. Day specifically mentioned this as a key factor in keeping his team healthy for a playoff run.

This is a developing story…

