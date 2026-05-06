Controversial Ravens Star Returns to Rutgers & Graduates After 19 Years; Fulfilling Family Promise

When Ray Rice left Rutgers University in 2007 for the NFL draft, he made a serious promise to his grandparents, James and Amelia Reed: he would eventually come back and finish his degree. Life, football stardom, and a massive personal downfall got in the way. But 19 years later, the former Baltimore Ravens running back finally kept his word, earning his diploma this past May.

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Ray Rice has gone back to Rutgers University to finish something he started many years ago. Now, he has finally completed his studies and will receive his diploma on Tuesday.

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This milestone carries deep emotional weight. Rice’s father, Conrad, was tragically killed when Rice was just a year old, and his grandparents stepped up to help raise him. That is why he promised them his education would not be left behind. Even when he was a Pro Bowl player, he kept that in the back of his mind. Because he already had 75 college credits from his first stint at Rutgers, he was able to chip away at the remaining online classes to earn his Bachelor of Science in Labor and Employment Relations.

Going back to class also gave Rice a strange but warm feeling. Even on a screen, students quickly recognized him, and the old Rutgers respect was still there.

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“Listen, I can’t hide. I’m in school, man!” Rice said. “When the teacher was on a break, I’d hear the guys say things like, ‘Yo, that’s the legend in here, man. That’s the OG!’ I’d be like, ‘You know I can hear y’all, right?’”

Ray Rice went back for family, but his children became part of the journey too. He wanted them to see that even their father had to sit down, study, and finish what he once left behind.

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“They just kept laughing at me like, ‘Yo, Dad, you’re old, you’re old, you’re old,’” Rice said. “All right! Could y’all just help me set this up so I can get my work done and submitted on time?”

No one thought that after the controversies ended, Rice’s career would ever return to college. In 2014, Ray Rice’s football career in the NFL came to an end after a video was released showing a violent incident involving his then-fiancée, now wife, Janay. After that, his professional life changed completely.

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Since then, he has taken responsibility for his actions and has spoken to young people and sports teams about the importance of being accountable and learning from mistakes. He has also worked on understanding and dealing with difficult parts of his past, which he calls “intergenerational traumas.”

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All his efforts paid off, as Ray Rice had already finished 75 college credits before he left Rutgers University. After many years, he returned to complete the rest of his studies online. He worked through his remaining classes and finally earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Labor and Employment Relations in January. Now that he is in a better place in his life, his past doesn’t define him. But what exactly went wrong back in 2014?

Ray Rice’s controversial past

In 2014, Rice’s professional career abruptly ended when security footage leaked from an Atlantic City casino elevator. The terrifying video showed Rice striking his then-fiancée, Janay, knocking her unconscious. While a minor charge against Janay was dropped, Rice faced a serious third-degree aggravated assault indictment.

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From a legal standpoint, Rice avoided jail time by entering and completing a court-ordered pretrial intervention program, which involved intense counseling. Ultimately, the criminal charges were dismissed. However, the court of public opinion was firmly set. The Ravens released him immediately, the NFL suspended him, and he never played another down of professional football.

But even then, Rice never disagreed with the fact that he made a horrible mistake. He didn’t just make himself better, but also made sure he set a perfect example for his kids by taking the bold step of graduating. Back in 2016, he also took a bold step to give all his season’s salary to a domestic violence charity if any team signed him. But that didn’t happen, and after years of waiting, his NFL career finally ended in 2018.

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Instead of hiding from the incident, Rice has spent the last decade facing it. He routinely speaks to college programs and youth groups about domestic violence, accountability, and the dangers of repeating generational trauma. Graduating at 37 years old wasn’t about getting his football career back. It was about proving to his children and his grandparents that a terrible mistake does not have to be the end of someone’s story.