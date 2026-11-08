Controversy Erupts as Mario Cristobal’s Miami Gets “Robbed” of Game-Saving TD Against Notre Dame

Some college football games are remembered for the final score, while others leave fans talking about one moment long after the players have left the field. The rivalry between Miami and Notre Dame has produced plenty of memorable finishes over the years, and Saturday night added another one. With the game heading toward its final minutes, the Hurricanes had a chance to get back on level terms, but one play in the end zone quickly became the biggest talking point of the night.

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Miami entered the matchup as the No. 1 team in the country, while Notre Dame needed a big win to strengthen its College Football Playoff hopes. The Irish had built a 24-3 lead early in the second half, but the Hurricanes fought their way back and made it a 31-24 game. Then, with less than four minutes remaining, a pass to the end zone sparked a debate that continued well after the final whistle.

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“Miami fans are FURIOUS with the refs after TE Elija Lofton’s potential game-tying TD against Notre Dame was ruled incomplete. Fans say Lofton secured the ball and took a step, making it a TD. Instead, Miami turned it over on downs,” MLFootball posted on X on 8 November.

The play came with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah found tight end Elija Lofton in the end zone on a crucial fourth-down attempt. Lofton appeared to bring the ball under control and get both feet down in bounds, but Notre Dame defensive back Luke Talich reached in and knocked it loose. The officials ruled it an incomplete pass, and the decision stood after a replay review.

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Under NCAA rules, a receiver doesn’t just need control and two feet down—they must maintain full possession through any immediate contact with a defender or the ground. Because Talich dislodged the ball almost instantly, replay officials ruled that Lofton never completed the catch phase, meaning there was no indisputable evidence to overturn the on-field call.

Had the touchdown counted, Miami would have had a chance to tie the score at 31-31 with an extra point. Instead, the Hurricanes turned the ball over on downs, allowing Notre Dame to protect its lead. The call immediately drew reactions from fans who felt Lofton had done enough to complete the catch.

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“So you can just strip a guy after a catch a yard out of bounds. K.” One fan wrote this while questioning the timing of Talich’s defensive play.

The reaction centered on whether Lofton had already completed the catch before the ball came loose. For Miami supporters, that distinction was particularly important because the play could have given the Hurricanes another chance to level the score.

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“That’s a TD.” Another fan wrote, making their view of the play clear.

The short response reflected the belief among some viewers that Lofton had secured the pass and brought both feet down before Talich knocked the ball away.

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“That’s complete then a fumble in the NFL.” Another fan commented while comparing the play with how a similar situation might be viewed in professional football.

With the play happening so late in a close contest, even small details became part of the wider debate.

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“And I hate miami and ntore dame.” One viewer wrote, suggesting that the controversial decision had caught the attention of people who were not necessarily supporting either team.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was also unhappy with the decision after the game. The Associated Press reported that he described himself as “beyond upset.” He also said, “Very disappointed in the way that was called with the game on the line and clear possession inbounds.” Cristobal believed Lofton had done enough to complete the catch, but the officials stood by their original ruling.

The ending also brought back memories of the teams’ famous 1988 meeting. Miami has disputed the fumble call involving Cleveland Gary in that game, which Notre Dame won 31-30. Saturday’s finish was different, but the latest decision gave the rivalry another moment for fans to debate.

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The connection was difficult to ignore, with both games ending in a crucial ruling that went against Miami.

Talich had already made a major contribution earlier in the game. In the third quarter, he intercepted a pass from Mensah intended for Lofton, stopping a Miami drive as the Hurricanes looked to close the gap.

Notre Dame made the most of the turnover. CJ Carr later connected with Nolan James Jr. for a 36-yard gain on fourth down, before James scored from the one-yard line to put the Irish back ahead by two touchdowns.

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Carr finished with 319 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Mensah threw for 276 yards and three scores. Lofton recorded seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Miami was also without star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

After the disputed call, Notre Dame punted the ball back to Miami with just over a minute remaining. The Hurricanes’ final attempt ended almost immediately when Mensah was sacked on the opening play of the drive.

Notre Dame held on for a 31-24 victory, improving to 8-1 and picking up the important win it needed for its playoff résumé.

The loss drops top-ranked Miami to 8-1, stripping them of their undefeated status and likely costing them a top-four seed and a first-round playoff bye. For Notre Dame, the win keeps their postseason dreams alive.

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Across college football, replay reviews uphold on-field decisions nearly 60% of the time due to the strict “indisputable video evidence” standard, but when a call alters playoff seeding this dramatically, the debate is bound to linger long past Saturday night.