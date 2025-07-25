Controversy Erupts Over Travis Hunter’s Big 12 Honor Amid New Update in Father’s Case

Every year, the Big 12 Conference’s Athlete of the Year honors the top male and female athletes from its member schools. Each of the 16 schools chooses one male and one female athlete who did well in academics and played in a league-sponsored sport. A media panel with one voter from each school decides the winners. It’s usually a proud moment for the athletes and their schools. But this time around, when the results came in, they didn’t just spark celebration but ignited a wave of controversy. This year, Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady both created history by being the first from their schools to ever win the Big 12 Athlete of the Year award.

Hunter, who was picked second in the 2025 NFL Draft, added this honor to a list that already includes a Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff for best receiver, the Bednarik for top defensive player, and the Walter Camp for overall best player. On the other side, Canady lit up the softball field, leading Texas Tech all the way to the Women’s College World Series finals. With titles like Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and a spot on the All-Tournament Team, her season was one to remember.

But as with any big call in sports, this one came with its fair share of backlash. Fans believed Wyatt Hendrickson, the powerhouse heavyweight wrestler who toppled Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to win a national title, had done more than enough to earn the Big 12’s top honor. After all, he was a champion. With a historic season that ended with the prestigious Dan Hodge Trophy in hand, Hendrickson became a symbol of dominance. So when his name didn’t come up, fans didn’t hold back, flooding social media with chants of “robbed” and calling for more respect for wrestling’s biggest star.

In a season packed with unforgettable performances, both Travis Hunter and Wyatt Hendrickson stood out. On the football field, Hunter turned heads with his 92 receptions and 14 touchdowns that led the Big 12, while his 1,152 receiving yards placed him just behind the top spot. Moreover, the two-way star was also beyond impressive on the defensive side of things.

The award comes on the back of another piece of good news for the former Buff. His father, who was taken into custody for violating his probation on July 22, was released on July 24 after the state withdrew its allegations. Travis Hunter Sr. had been serving probation stemming from past drug and gun charges in 2023. As part of his sentence, he was largely confined to his home under strict electronic monitoring.

As Travis Hunter shines, fans say Wyatt was more deserving

While Travis Hunter lit up scoreboards, Hendrickson was busy shaking the wrestling world. His unbeaten 27-0 run was capped by a shocking takedown of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, ending a 70-match win streak. As fans celebrated both feats, some couldn’t help but compare. As soon as Travis Hunter’s name was announced, parts of the wrestling world lit up with disbelief.

Among the loudest voices were fans who felt Wyatt Hendrickson had been “robbed.” For them, the comparison wasn’t even close. Hendrickson had just pulled off one of the most iconic moments in collegiate wrestling history by defeating Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to win the national championship. “How’d Wyatt beat an Olympian to win the tournament and still not win?” one fan questioned.

The frustration only grew as fans compared their achievements. “How many Olympic gold medalists did Travis Hunter beat?” asked another. While Travis Hunter dazzled on the football field with his two-way dominance, Hendrickson’s unbeaten 27-0 season still stood as a towering achievement. “Bro won a Heisman that 50-50 should’ve went to Jeanty,” a comment read. “Not saying Travis suc-s,” the fan continued, “but what Wyatt did was 1000x more impressive.”

Ultimately, it wasn’t about tearing Hunter down; it was about highlighting a moment that wrestling fans believed should’ve broken through the football-first bias. “It’s because football is more popular. Both were #1 in their sport,” one user wrote, summing up what many felt was the core issue. “Wyatt deserved it ALL DAY,” another fan added. “Argue with a brick wall.” At the end of the day, it’s less about talent and more about the kind of greatness fans choose to cheer for.