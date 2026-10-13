“Cooked”: Urban Meyer Urges $44M Head Coach to Abandon Playoff Hopes as Consecutive Losses Confirm Tough Reality

Three weeks ago, Florida was unbeaten, scoring more than 50 points per game and celebrating a win over a top-five opponent. Jon Sumrall’s first season in Gainesville appeared to be moving faster than anyone expected.

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The Gators had climbed into the top 10, and talk of a College Football Playoff appearance no longer seemed unreasonable. Two Saturdays have now changed the conversation. And even former HC Urban Meyer has given up hope.

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“They’re cooked,” Urban Meyer said about the Gators’ playoff chances on his October 13 Triple Option podcast. “They play Texas and Georgia. They’ve got to find a way to win one of those two games.”

Florida followed its 45-17 defeat at Missouri with a 38-19 home loss to South Carolina last week, dropping to 4-2. The Gators have been outscored 83-36 across those games, with problems on both sides of the ball.

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“Three weeks ago, two weeks ago, there was conversation,” Meyer said about Jon Sumrall’s earlier CFP chances. ” But the one thing about Sumrall, he said this even in the spring. That’s not a playoff caliber team yet.”

The numbers support that assessment. Before facing Missouri, Florida was averaging 53.5 points and 532.5 yards per game, the second-highest in the country. The Gators also ranked fifth in rushing offense with 260 yards per game.

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They also had immense momentum after defeating Ole Miss 52-28, which came off defeating Lane Kiffin’s LSU. Yet, Missouri kept Florida’s offense in check, allowing just 325 yards, 94 of which came on the Gators’ last drive against backup defenders.

Jadan Baugh entered the game as the SEC’s leading rusher but finished with only 13 yards on 12 attempts. Missouri made 11 tackles behind the line and sacked Aaron Philo thrice.

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On offense, Jamal Roberts ran riot over the Gators’ defense and rushed for 211 yards and scored three touchdowns. Then, a struggling Gamecocks team arrived in Gainesville.

Shane Beamer’s team had a disappointing three-loss SEC start. The problems were so widespread that their AD even released a statement calming criticism before the game. No wonder the Gators were double-digit favorites.

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LaNorris Sellers threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns, added another score on the ground, and led South Carolina to a 38-19 victory. There was an especially telling sequence in the second quarter.

With the score tied at 10, Philo threw an interception that South Carolina returned to the Florida 26-yard line. Sellers converted the opportunity into a touchdown, and the Gamecocks never trailed again.

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In truth, Florida had enough yardage to move the ball between the 20s. It did not have the execution to finish drives or the defensive answers to stop Sellers. That is the difference between a promising team and a playoff contender.

“They have weaknesses,” Meyer said. “I would focus on finding your best, but you have to finish the season with momentum and win the rest, go to a good bowl game, and recruit your a– off and have a good run next year.”

Sumrall arrived from Tulane with a reputation for rapid turnarounds. He had won consecutive Sun Belt championships at Troy and reached the American Conference championship game in both seasons at Tulane.

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Florida rewarded him with a six-year, $44.7 million contract worth $7.45 million annually, along with substantial resources for his staff. For now, though, Sumrall is going through some stagnation. Still, what he has shown so far is quite encouraging.

Florida’s results haven’t stopped top recruits from showing interest in Sumrall’s program. On October 11, reports emerged that he had secured 5-star Easton Royal’s commitment, giving a solid foundation for the head coach.

Royal said Sumrall’s record of winning was a big reason he changed his mind about Texas and chose Florida. Taking Tulane to the playoffs stood out to him, but so did the way Sumrall and his staff work with players.

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He pointed to their attention to detail and the family atmosphere in Gainesville attracting recruits from all over the country. Sumrall’s recruiting class has 26 recruits and two 5-star commitments. That gives a solid foundation for the 2027 season.

Florida looked untouchable during its 4-0 start, beating Auburn and then-No. 4 Ole Miss without falling behind at any point against an FBS opponent. PFF also ranked the Gators second nationally in tackling through their first four games.

The early results have shown what this team can do. Now Jon Sumrall needs to get them back to playing that way. Even a respectable, non-playoff finish can build momentum and help Florida in 2027.