Darian Mensah Confirms Double-Blow Strategy vs. Duke After Miami Plan Runs Into New Roadblock

Darian Mensah’s transfer portal entry has quickly turned complicated. He’s targeting Miami as his next stop and a shot to lead the Hurricanes at QB, despite their title run falling short. But a judge’s TRO ruling could shut that door. If Miami is out, Mensah’s expected reunion with former WR Cooper Barkate likely vanishes too.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A few hours after Darian Mensah’s chaotic exit from Duke, standout Blue Devils wideout Cooper Barkate reportedly jumped into the transfer portal Friday night, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Barkate enters the open market with one year of eligibility remaining after a breakout 2025 season in Durham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mensah officially entered the transfer portal on January 16, 2026, backing off his earlier plan to return to Duke. Four days later, the Blue Devils fired back with a lawsuit to enforce his two-year deal. It was reportedly worth $4 million per season and should run through the end of 2026. A judge ruled just yesterday that while Mensah can stay in the transfer portal, he can’t enroll at another school, play for a different team, or license his NIL rights for now. The judge issued the order to “preserve the status quo” until the next hearing, scheduled for February 2.

In other words, clarity is still weeks away. However, Miami won’t wait forever. Reports have consistently linked the Hurricanes as Mensah’s top choice if he’s cleared from his Duke obligations.

Miami needs a veteran QB after Carson Beck left for the NFL. And the Canes would love to bring Mensah’s favorite target, Cooper Barkate, along with him to keep that built-in chemistry intact. Barkate, who transferred to Duke last offseason after three years at Harvard, broke out in a big way in 2025. He led the Blue Devils with 72 catches for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mensah mentions him as his “go-to guy.” On the field, Barkate was Mensah’s safety blanket. The connection was pretty quick despite Barkate joining workouts just before the season. And it only got even more solid as the year went on. It was on full display against Georgia Tech. In that game, Barkate went off for 13 catches and 172 yards, and over 60% of Mensah’s passing yards came in the initial part of the game.

Barkate even described Mensah as “magical” with the ball, proof of how much trust the offense had in him. But if the February 2 ruling doesn’t clear Mensah to join the Canes, that QB-WR reunion could end up going nowhere. It would be another tough blow for Mario Cristobal and the Canes. Miami is already copying from a title miss and the loss of its star QB, who’s also facing real NFL-readiness concerns. Missing out on Mensah would only pile on the pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who is left in Durham?

With Darina Mensah’s future still up in the air, Duke isn’t sitting around waiting for clarity. After suing their former QB, the Blue Devils have already shifted into portal mode and started hunting for a replacement. Manny Diaz did take a big swing. Duke tried to make a late push for DJ Lagway. The former Florida QB entered the transfer portal and quickly committed to Baylor.

However, Lagway gave Baylor just a verbal commitment on January 8, with the paperwork finalized on January 18. Duke hoped to get involved before everything became official. And there were even rumors of interest and a possible visit. But in the end, nothing stuck. Lagway stayed true to his Baylor commitment. And why wouldn’t he? It’s the same school where his father once played running back.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, who’s left in Durham? Dan Mahan is one option. Some analysts currently project him as the starter. He didn’t see the field during his redshirt season. But he came out of high school as a highly rated dual-threat QB with plenty of upside. Then there’s Ari Patu, the veteran presence in the room. After stops at Stanford and North Alabama, Patu brings experience and stability.

You also have Terry Walker III, an incoming three-star signee who adds depth and another developmental option to the roster. And Duke isn’t done shopping yet. The Blue Devils are also targeting San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, who has already visited the facility and remains very much on their radar.