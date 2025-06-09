Cormani McClain Takes Charge of Gators’ Powerful Cause After Mother Reveals His Most Underrated Side

Who would’ve thought the guy that Deion Sanders called out previously for behavioral misconduct would be out here giving life lessons to young people! Back in September 2023, the Colorado HC spoke his mind about Cormani McClain, the former No. 1 overall CB. “He’s got to prepare,” he said. “Study, prepare, be on time for meetings.” Little did he know that over a year later, he would put that lesson to good use in Gainesville.

Cormani McClain is already making an impact in Florida, not just on the field. He’s found something far more powerful than just game tapes and reps. He’s found his purpose, and it’s showing.

In his new Instagram story on June 8, he uploaded a group photo of his mentees, including young kids who are looking up to him for more than just football dreams. In his caption, he gave a shout-out saying, “Proud of these mentees for showing up and speaking honestly. They’re learning that every challenge is a chance to grow, and that balancing school, sports, and life takes strength and self-awareness. @fl_victorious #fvfoundation.” Know that he’s not just posing for a quick flick with kids for the clout.

For Cormani McClain, it’s not about bouncing back; it’s about lifting others as you rise. He’s genuinely putting in the work, showing up at community centers, and talking to kids about balance, adversity, and dreams. He’s teamed up with the Education Foundation at Meadowbrook and Gainesville’s Made for More program, helping kids laugh, play, and understand the value of teamwork. Because he knows the wonders of what unrelenting support can do in life.

via Imago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: Cormani McClain #25 of the Florida Gators reacts during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

When Cormani McClain suited up for his first game as a Gator, his mom, Kaishay, was already singing his praises online. “You’re gonna have some good days and bad days… Continue to believe in yourself, the team, and your coaches. Better days will come,” she wrote. And believe he did. Despite a shortened season due to injury, McClain still managed to make noise, most notably with a pick-six against Kentucky. Still, the real story is what he’s doing off the field.

Cormani McClain’s mom shows his underrated soft side

This brings us to the reel posted by Cormani McClain’s mom featuring a soulful, touching reel of her son working with kids, training, handing out gifts, and giving a helping hand in the community. The video featured Octasound’s “Thank You for Being You” as its soundtrack. It’s fitting because that’s the part folks didn’t see when he was getting benched and blasted in Boulder.

In the caption, the proud mother wrote, “This is the part that I love the most that’s not talked about enough! Money has the most humbling heart, and he will continue to stay blessed in JESUS’ name.” 7.moneyy is his Instagram handle name.

Another thing to note is that Cormani McClain didn’t just make emotional gains. Physically, he’s a different beast. He bulked up 20 pounds, now tipping the scales at 182, and 23 mph for speed. Florida strength coach Tyler Miles couldn’t help but see the difference. “Cormani has been phenomenal. And not just putting on weight, like, he has conducted himself extremely well. I’m extremely proud of Cormani McClain.” The spring game showed flashes of what’s coming. He locked in two tackles and a PBU.

If Cormani McClain keeps this pace mentally, physically, and emotionally, he’s not just starting. He’s leading not just in The Swamp but also in life. And this is truly a wholesome transformation.