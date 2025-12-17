Bad News for Lane Kiffin as Ohio State Takes First Step to Replace Brian Hartline

Lane Kiffin burned bridges with Ole Miss and came to Baton Rouge. His exit was messy, with reportedly threatening to take Ole Miss assistants along with him. Now, at LSU, he could be facing a similar situation, with one of his co-offensive coordinators drawing interest from Ryan Day and Ohio State.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Dec. 17, Insider Matt Moscona shared that LSU’s wide receiver coach, Cortez Hankton, has interviewed for a position on the OSU staff. Already having an NFL pedigree, he has been serving as the co-offensive coordinator and WR coach on the Tigers’ staff since 2024.

His tenure at Baton Rouge had an impressive impact on the offense. During his first season as a co-offensive coordinator, the Tigers ranked second in the SEC and No. 7 nationally in passing offense, averaging 315.2 yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning comes at a price, and for head coach Ryan Day, it cost him his offensive coordinator. After leading Ohio State to a No. 2 seed in the playoffs, OC Brian Hartline became the new head coach at South Florida Bulls, bidding adieu to the Buckeyes. Now, Coach Day is looking for a new face on the offense, and that new hire might come straight from Baton Rouge.

Day lost one of his prized assistants, but it wasn’t a bitter farewell. Delighted over Hartline’s success, the head coach wished him the best for his future endeavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a head coach, it’s great to see one of your assistants get one of these opportunities,” he said. “I think he’s going to do great.”

Taking up the USF job does not mean that Hartline won’t be able to coach the Buckeyes anymore. Leading the offense to No. 13 across the nation, OSU needs him now more than ever in the playoffs. Now juggling two jobs at the same time, Hartline will be coaching Julian Sayin’s offense through the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

(This is a developing story…)