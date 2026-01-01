OSU Confirm Major Staff Changes After Ryan Day Repeated Cotton Bowl Mistake Against Miami

Ohio State’s “Wide Receiver U” era is turning the page. Brian Hartline’s departure to become USF’s head coach left a noticeable void, one that fans felt during OSU’s quarterfinal loss to Miami, where his absence was hard to ignore. Now, the Buckeyes are ready to reload.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohio State is expected to bring in Cortez Hankton as its new wide receivers coach starting in 2026. Hankton’s résumé checks out, too. He has coached at LSU and Georgia and has developed current NFL stars like Malik Nabers, George Pickens, Ladd McConkey, and Brian Thomas Jr., making elite receiver development second nature to him.