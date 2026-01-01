brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

OSU Confirm Major Staff Changes After Ryan Day Repeated Cotton Bowl Mistake Against Miami

BySoham Ghosh

Jan 1, 2026 | 11:21 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

OSU Confirm Major Staff Changes After Ryan Day Repeated Cotton Bowl Mistake Against Miami

BySoham Ghosh

Jan 1, 2026 | 11:21 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Ohio State’s “Wide Receiver U” era is turning the page. Brian Hartline’s departure to become USF’s head coach left a noticeable void, one that fans felt during OSU’s quarterfinal loss to Miami, where his absence was hard to ignore. Now, the Buckeyes are ready to reload.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohio State is expected to bring in Cortez Hankton as its new wide receivers coach starting in 2026. Hankton’s résumé checks out, too. He has coached at LSU and Georgia and has developed current NFL stars like Malik Nabers, George Pickens, Ladd McConkey, and Brian Thomas Jr., making elite receiver development second nature to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved