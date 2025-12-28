Cotton Bowl Turns Desperate After Ryan Day’s Ohio State Dodge a Bullet

Ohio State should have an easy game against Miami at the upcoming Cotton Bowl. But the stakes remain high, as a win will take OSU one step closer to defending its National Championship. On the other hand, a brave Miami will also hope to pull off the upset of the season. Despite the solid action, fans don’t seem to be interested in watching the key game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ticket prices for the Cotton Bowl have now fallen to as low as $78, which is a massive contrast to the level of football that will be played on gameday. It’s a troubling number for the event, as this is the second straight year prices have fallen. But last time, a snowstorm made it difficult for fans to attend the game, despite it featuring Ohio State. This year, the culprit seems to be the team on the other side: Miami. Resale prices on Ticketmaster are hitting the $60 range!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hurricanes were not the favored winner in their playoff clash with Texas A&M. Ohio State definitely breathed a sigh of relief after seeing that game, because the Aggies could have given the Buckeyes a troubling time. The road to the National Championship got easier with Miami as an opponent for OSU, but it’s dented the hype for the Cotton Bowl. In the previous edition of the game, Ohio State faced a similar matchup against Texas, which is why Miami seems like a downgrade.

But fans ignoring the Rose Bowl can miss out on a great night of thrilling football. Miami remains an underdog but isn’t predicted to be completely underwhelming either. Most experts are predicting an extremely close game, with OSU winning by 6-7 points. Miami has a forceful O-line, and the defense showed its potential against the Aggies. Carson Beck will undoubtedly face a massive challenge against the nation’s top defense in Ohio State. Additionally, the Buckeyes struggled against Indiana, showing that they aren’t as invincible as they appear. Texas A&M might have been the bigger team, but Miami isn’t going to be a complete cakewalk.

Despite fans choosing to watch the game from home, it is surely picking up some heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami and Ohio State face off in a war of words ahead of the Cotton Bowl

Jeremiah Smith has landed the first attack in this fight. He will no doubt be a huge threat, along with Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss, to back QB Julian Sayin. Being the favored winner of the game, he decided to take a dig at disgruntled Miami fans who remain unhappy after the controversial 2003 National Championship loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“They’re still talking about that 20 years later, they’re still worried about it,” Smith said at a Dec 22 presser. “We got something coming for them New Year’s Eve.”

It should be a stinging attack on Miami fans, as a much-debated pass interference call gave Ohio State a second wind that swung the game in favor of the Buckeyes. And this comment, coming from a Miami native and former target, is tantamount to disrespect. The Hurricanes may be the underdog here. But HC Mario Cristobal didn’t let him have the last laugh. He also fired back (respectfully).

“To each its own, I don’t judge. I don’t. Different programs have different ways of doing things. It’s not part of our culture. Always respect your opponent, always prepare to the highest standard humanly possible,” he said on December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State has a clear edge over Miami. But they’re also facing a team that briefly ranked No. 2 and 3 on the AP Poll. The Hurricanes have the juice to at least put up a strong fight, making this an enjoyable game. Ohio State has already revealed its weaknesses in the loss to Indiana, which will likely be exploited by Miami. Now that ticket prices are so low, fans who buy them now will definitely see more than their money’s worth on December 31.