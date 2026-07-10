Court Announces Decision on Georgia Athlete Arrested Over Felony Charges

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have some good news in a case concerning the recent arrest of a player. Defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle, who transferred to the Bulldogs in January, was arrested in May in a driving-related case that later led to additional charges. Now, all charges against him have been dismissed.

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According to court documents obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office has reportedly declined to prosecute Ja’Marley Riddle on three charges that came after his May 8 arrest in Brunswick. The district attorney’s office submitted the dismissal paperwork to the Superior Court of Glynn County.

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“The defendant is a 19-year-old university student with no criminal record and who volunteered with ‘Where Colors Shine,’ a program to help children with cancer,” the state’s July 2 motion read, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Furthermore, the authorities couldn’t determine the THC level in the vape device that was discovered from the rear seat of the vehicle Riddle was driving. “Additionally, the GBI lab is not currently measuring the THC levels of such liquids,” the dismissal report further said.

Riddle, a Georgia native, allegedly clocked driving more than 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone along I-95 South, per the Athens Banner-Herald. After he was stopped for overspeeding, a “large heat-sealed bag” was found in his car, containing “a large amount of multicolored packaging, some with a leafy substance stating marijuana, and some containing vapes stating THC,” according to the original report. He was then charged with possession of marijuana of more than one ounce, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, and misdemeanor speeding.

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Following his arrest, the defensive back was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center but was released the same day after posting bonds totaling $16,526. At the time, a Georgia football spokesperson said the program was aware of the charges and declined to provide further comment, citing the ongoing legal matter.

The dismissal means that Riddle can now fully focus on being a part of the secondary for Kirby Smart’s team.

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Ja’Marley Riddle’s career so far

Riddle was a transfer from East Carolina, where he spent his first two collegiate seasons, and played in 26 games. He was one of the nine players who joined the program’s No. 46-ranked 2026 transfer class, per On3. And barely three weeks after the program’s 2026 G-Day spring game, where he was a part of the Red team that won 27-17, he was arrested.

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He was a three-star recruit from Camden County High School and contributed immediately at East Carolina, helping the program to an 8-5 record in his freshman season. He was named First-Team All-AAC in 2025.