Court Announces 18-Month Punishment for Sherrone Moore After Legal Saga

On Tuesday in Ann Arbor, the long legal saga involving Sherrone Moore finally reached its conclusion. The former Michigan head coach had been facing charges that included third-degree home invasion and stalking. At one point, he was potentially looking at years behind bars. Turns out he’s not going to jail, but his sentence is just as defining.

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“I am going to place the defendant on an 18-month probationary term, 18 months under the prosecutor-deferred sentence,” Judge J. Cedric Simpson gave his verdict on April 14. “You are to pay $555 fines and court costs. We will take those court costs out of the bond. You are to pay $540 probation oversight fees. Those will also be taken from the bond.”

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The judge also laid out a strict blueprint for how Sherrone Moore must live now. There will be no use of alcohol, no recreational marijuana, and no illegal substances. Judge Simpson also added that he should continue mental health treatment and cooperate with random testing. And most notably, he can’t contact Paige Shiver, the former staffer at the center of it all.

“You are to have no contact with Paige Shiver directly or indirectly, and not to have any contact through any third parties,” he added. “You are not to refer to her on the internet. You are not to communicate with her using any electronic device. You are not to go to any residence or employment of Paige Shiver. There is to be no assaultive, threatening, or intimidating behavior. There’s to be no possession of any weapons, firearms, ammunition, or anything fashioned to be a weapon.”

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After the ruling, Sherrone Moore turned and hugged his wife, Kelli, who had been sitting behind him the entire time. Earlier, he thanked Jesus, his family, the court, and his attorney.

“I’ve taken this process very seriously and worked closely with the probation department to prepare for today’s sentencing,” he said. “I’m ready to proceed.”

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But not everyone in that courtroom felt the same sense of closure. Paige Shiver stated that the sentence “does not reflect the harm done to me or the objective evidence in this case.” She called the sentence inadequate and described the December incident as “the most terrifying day” of her life. According to her, this was a failure of accountability.

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If the 40-year-old slips under these conditions, jail can still enter the conversation because probation isn’t freedom, but it’s more of a conditional survival. Still, this outcome is a massive swing compared to what could’ve been for him. Just a month ago, he was staring down far more serious consequences related to felony home invasion charges, potential prison time up to five years, and a legal spiral that could’ve permanently buried his career.

Instead, through a plea deal reached on March 6, Sherrone Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors, trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device, while the heavier charges were dropped. That decision shaped Tuesday’s outcome because, without that, this would have brought about a different ending. Still, the details of the incident remain as jarring as ever.

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Back in December, Sherrone Moore allegedly entered Paige Shiver’s apartment without permission. According to reports, he made threats both toward her and himself with kitchen knives. On December 10, the same day the incident unfolded publicly, Michigan fired him after an internal investigation revealed his inappropriate relationship with a staff member. But even as the court closed one chapter, it exposed another layer entirely.

Judge defends initial charges in Sherrone Moore’s case

Before delivering the sentence, Judge Simpson addressed what many had been debating from the start. Were the original charges from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office too aggressive? He said they were justified at the time.

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Imago December 10, 2025, Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S: University of Michigan Football Coach SHERRONE MOORE on the sidelines before the Michigan Ohio State game in Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 29, 2025.. Ann Arbor U.S – ZUMAk12_ 20251210_fap_k12_001 Copyright: xJeffxKowalskyx

“But as with any case, as more facts become known and as more things happen, the facts and the analysis change,” he said.

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And that’s what happened here. As investigators dug deeper, key elements of the prosecution’s case began to emerge. Call logs showed that Paige Shiver had initiated contact with Sherrone Moore after initially saying she wanted no further communication, weakening the stalking charge. Meanwhile, evidence revealed he had a keypad code to her apartment, complicating the argument for illegal entry.

Judge Simpson summed it up, saying:

“The right thing happened. The charges, the criminal charges this defendant, Mr. Moore, would have been guilty of, he pled to. No more, no less.”

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So, while Sherrone Moore avoids jail and begins a tightly monitored probation, the broader impact of this saga doesn’t disappear. The court has spoken, but in college football, where reputation is gold, one is left to wonder what life after this would look like for the former CFB head coach.