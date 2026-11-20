Jeremy Pruitt has spent the past year and a half taking on the NCAA in court, putting a $100 million price tag on it by suing in DeKalb County, Alabama. What he really wanted was a way back into college coaching.

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On Friday, Alabama’s highest court finally answered him in nearly 100 pages. Still, it did not decide whether the NCAA mishandled the investigation that led to his six-year show-cause order.

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“The Alabama Supreme Court has dismissed former Crimson Tide assistant Jeremy Pruitt’s lawsuit against the NCAA. Pruitt was seeking to get his 6-year show-cause order (which expires in 2029) overturned so he can coach in college again,” wrote Creg Stephenson of Al.com, citing reporter Michael Casagrande.

Two accounts say the vote was 6-3, while a third says 5-3, but the key point is that the court didn’t decide who was right. It decided that an Alabama court has no power over the NCAA in this particular case.

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The majority looked at one main question: did the NCAA do enough in Alabama for a court there to hear this case? The justices said no. In their view, the investigation, the hearings, and the decision on the penalty all came from Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio, not Alabama.

Pruitt argued that the show-cause order hurt his chances of getting a job in the state. The court agreed that could be true, but it didn’t think that was enough to give an Alabama court authority over the NCAA in this case.

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The NCAA does have 18 member schools in Alabama. Making rules for schools across the country “alone cannot support a finding that it has purposefully directed any activities toward Alabama,” the ruling states.

Justice Will Sellers said there must be a real link between what the NCAA did in Alabama and the dispute before the court. But three justices disagreed.

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Tom Bryan and Jean Brown Wise signed onto one dissent, and Jay Mitchell Parker wrote his own. Their view was that the NCAA had plenty of connection to the state. It sent the show-cause order to those 18 Alabama schools, and the penalty directly hurt Pruitt’s chances of getting a coaching job there.

Pruitt filed his suit on March 26, 2025, more than four years after Tennessee fired him. He argued the NCAA botched its investigation of recruiting violations. He also claimed that Tennessee and the NCAA teamed up to place the blame on him for problems that began before he took over.

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He said it all damaged his career and kept him from coaching in college again. The Supreme Court said nothing about whether any of that is true.

The NCAA charged his Tennessee program with 18 violations that involved 29 recruits and 10 current players. The violations centered on improper benefits, and approximately $60,000 in cash and other perks reportedly went to recruits before that kind of activity was allowed.

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The court opinion also notes something Pruitt himself conceded. He admitted that he handed over cash to players or their families, and he knew at the time that NCAA rules didn’t allow it.

Now, Pruitt’s penalty doesn’t end until July 13, 2029, and it was imposed in July 2023. For those six years, any school that wants him in an athletics role has to go to the NCAA first and argue why the restrictions shouldn’t apply to him. A school that hires him anyway before the deadline would bring a one-year suspension from all team activities to Pruitt.

Before Friday, the case had gone through a few twists. A DeKalb County judge gave Pruitt a temporary injunction that paused the show-cause restrictions, and the NCAA appealed to the state Supreme Court.

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He did get one short opening along the way. In 2025, the NCAA loosened the order with conditions allowing Jacksonville State to bring him on as an analyst away from the field. He left that job on March 31, 2026. A month later, he asked the DeKalb court to drop the injunction protecting him, and the judge agreed.

So the lawsuit is over, at least in that court, and the damages and permanent relief he asked for are off the table there.