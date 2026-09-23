Court Announces Decision on 2 Undrafted Indiana Athletes Seeking 5th Year Eligibility

Monroe County Circuit Judge Kara E. Krothe ruled against the NCAA’s eligibility restrictions, finding that excluding the 2022 recruiting class from the fifth-year eligibility rule was aimed at protecting member institutions from administrative burdens rather than benefiting student-athletes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The preliminary injunction clears defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt to rejoin Indiana’s unit, which currently ranks second nationally in scoring defense, while also echoing landmark antitrust rulings that previously dismantled NCAA limits on athlete movement and transfer limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the suit, a group of 97 athletes from across the country filed suit against the NCAA over its new fifth-year eligibility policy. While the policy grants athletes five years to compete, the 2022 class was ineligible for the new fifth-year rule, triggering multiple legal challenges nationwide.

On Wednesday, Judge Krothe questioned the timing of the NCAA’s rule change, noting that discussions began publicly in September 2024, but the legislation was not approved until this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It appears that the exclusion of the Class of 2022 was not based on a principled position to benefit student athletes, but to protect NCAA institutions from having to raise additional funds to pay players and … because ‘it would create a lot of administrative burdens,’” the judge wrote.

“Under the plain terms of the 2026-27 NCAA Manual, they are eligible to compete, and the NCAA is breaching its contractual obligations by denying them that opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources: Indiana defensive linemen Kellan Wyatt and Stephen Daley were granted an injunction today in local court that paves the way to make them eligible for the 2026 season. Their TRO had expired and they missed WKU game. The NCAA will likely appeal. pic.twitter.com/GN42FBZOw6— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2026

Along with Daley and Wyatt, the ruling will restore eligibility to several notable players across college athletics, including Tamin Lipsey, Tre White, Malik Reneau, Andrew Rohde, and Santa Clara standout Elijah Mahi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt Set to Give Hoosiers’ Defense a Major Boost

Both Daley and Wyatt began the 2026 season eligible to play following a temporary restraining order. However, after it expired, both missed the Hoosiers’ clash against Western Kentucky. While Wyatt is yet to make an appearance this season, Daley has recorded six tackles across two appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were part of Indiana’s 16-0 national championship campaign in 2025, but their individual seasons were cut short by injuries. Wyatt suffered a knee injury in October, while Daley was sidelined by an injury sustained after the Big Ten Championship, ruling him out for the Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff run.

With the injunction now in place, both players rejoin a defense that has surrendered minimal points over back-to-back shutouts. According to head coach Curt Cignetti, integrating them requires no difficult cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’d have to make no roster cuts if they’re eligible to play,” Cignetti said.

Before injuries derailed their seasons last year, Wyatt and Daley emerged as major defensive weapons for the Hoosiers. Wyatt started seven games on the edge, recording 27 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Daley became a full-time starter, finishing with 38 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Now officially cleared to return, their presence gives Indiana added depth along the front line as they pursue another playoff run.