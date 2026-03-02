Coveted Makai Lemon’s Draft Slumps After Viral NFL Combine Interview: “Absolutely Bombed It”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: USC wide receiver Makai Lemon answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602272450

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: USC wide receiver Makai Lemon answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602272450

Makai Lemon sat down with league reporters on Friday to talk about his game, his NFL expectations, and everything in between. His responses weren’t particularly controversial or unusual. But analysts took issue with his demeanor, and because of that, the former USC Trojans WR may have hurt his chances of being the first receiver off the board.

“I talked to a scout just now who said he didn’t know what Makai Lemon’s motive was behind his combine interviews, but whoever advised the kid needs to be fired. “Absolutely bombed it,” word for word.” Former Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko shared on X.

Well, the NFL Combine brings in drama every year, and this time Lemon is part of it. But it does affect the draft stocks. Last year, Colorado’s former quarterback faced this misery when his NFL Combine interview turned into his biggest nightmare, and his “behavioral issues” during interviews pushed his first-round rankings to the fifth round.

Some scouts even felt he didn’t take the draft and interview process seriously, and the result?

A major dip in the rankings. So, even though the real reason behind the narrative around Lemon is not clear, the concern around his draft ranking is real. But with that, let’s not forget his on-field resume makes him a top WR prospect.

In the 2025 season, Makai Lemon received the Biletnikoff Award, recording 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the Power Four in receiving yards and yards after catch with 502. During the season, he recorded five 100-yard games that earned him All-American honors, and he later declared early for the draft.

On top of it, his combine performance adds up to his first-round hype even more. During the on-field drills, he showed his real talent, as ESPN’s Jordan Reid couldn’t stop talking about his performance.

“Lemon only participated in the on-field drills Saturday. During the portion of the workout, the 5-foot-11, 192-pounder showed his fluidity in and out of breaks and how he’s able to make tough catches outside of his frame,” Jordan Reid said.

Now, things might have gone south for him during the interviews, but one interview shouldn’t determine him, especially when the player has a tough mindset and is ready to prove his worth.

“I’m trying to get in the end zone. I ain’t gon’ let anybody in my way stop me from doing that. You know, the fastest way I can do that, I’mma do that for sure,” Lemon said during the Combine.

Despite all the buzz, there are still three possible landing places for him.

Makai Lemon’s possible NFL landing spots

Makai Lemon is projected as a first-round pick, and some analysts also see him as a possible top-10 selection. With his skills and production, one team that can use him the most is the New York Jets.

Their offense struggles with the WR position this season. So they can land Lemon and use the offseason to develop him under receiver Garrett Wilson.

Then come the Los Angeles Rams, who hold the two first-round picks. The team already has an elite wide receiver, Matthew Stafford, and adding Makai Lemon will give them another key playmaker to tighten their offense.

Last but not least, the Baltimore Ravens, who stand as clean a fit as the team is, are looking to give quarterback Lamar Jackson another reliable hand by pairing him with receiver Zay Flowers. However, things might shift if the Giants make their move for him.

So, let’s wait and see if this interview actually has an impact on Makai Lemon’s career or not.