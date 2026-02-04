Cowboys Star With Close Ty Simpson Ties Makes 78-Second Pitch to Sell NFL GMs on QB

Ty Simpson’s decision to bet on himself in the NFL Draft after just one season is a high-stakes gamble. But his closest friend in the league, a Dallas Cowboys standout, just delivered a passionate 78-second pitch designed to convince every GM that the gamble will pay off.

The Cowboys guard and Ty Simpson’s best friend, Tyler Booker, discussed his friend’s draft status. On The Next Round, Booker passionately pitched Simpson as a first-round talent, citing the quarterback’s relentless dedication to the game. While talking about his relationship with Simpson, Booker expressed his excitement about the NFL draft.

“Ty is a pro’s pro. He knows what it means to really give his all to the game of football,” Booker claimed. “There were times at Alabama where coaches would be like, ‘Hey, you need to find something to do other than this.’ That’s how committed Ty is. It’s almost a sick obsession, but that’s what you want from your quarterback.”

He explained how Simpson preferred legacy over NIL money. Booker believes that Simpson should be a first-round pick, but he wondered why this has sparked a massive debate, especially after Simpson’s breakout 2025 season.

“In a day and age where it’s so easy to get the money, he’s thinking about his legacy,” Booker said. “Ty’s going to be a first-round quarterback. He and I had a conversation. He’s like, ‘What do I do?’ I was like, ‘Bro, you stayed there for four years. You waited your turn. You had a great season. Your first-round talent, I think it’s a no-brainer that you go in and chase your dreams.'”

Simpson is the second-best quarterback in the NFL draft, after Fernando Mendoza. Alabama’s QB recorded 3,567 passing yards for 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, with 64.7% accuracy. He is currently projected as the 44th overall pick, per ESPN’s Matt Miller.

Just like Booker said, it’s not about money for Ty Simpson. That became evident when he declined offers from major programs to stick with Alabama.

Ty Simpson snubbed Power Four programs to stay in Alabama

Ty Simpson, before declaring his NFL decision, received multiple offers from Power Four programs to transfer for his senior season. However, the QB didn’t want to play for any other team than the Crimson Tide because loyalty matters to him, and he doesn’t want any bad rep.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the last jersey I wanted to wear in college was the Alabama Crimson Tide jersey,” Simpson said in an interview with AL.com. “I came there. I stayed there. The last thing I wanted to do was tarnish my legacy and go somewhere else where I didn’t go out of high school, and I didn’t want to play.”

Simpson appears to have a lot of support when it comes to his draft announcement. Their conviction in his decision has made it interesting for the fans and critics to wait and see how things pan out for him. But no matter what happens in the draft, it seems like Simpson made the right call in turning professional rather than playing for a different school, cementing his legacy as an Alabama lifer.