“Cranked Her Up”: Deion Sanders Reveals Shilo Almost Turned His Mother Against GF Karrueche

While Shedeur preps for the Browns and Deion Jr. pursues media, Shilo’s the one keeping the family laughing. Recently, on Christmas, one of Shilo’s playful acts riled up Deion Sanders’ mother when he revealed the presents Coach Prime had bought for his GF, Karrueche Tran.

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“He came for Christmas, looking right up under the tree to try to find his present,” Deion Sanders recounted on the ‘Thee Pregame Network’ podcast, appearing with Shilo. “Then he went and got with his grandma, hugged [her] and said, ‘Grandma, you know he only got you one present, but Karrueche got about 10 presents.’ And [it] cranked her up. Like he started the bull junk down. We ain’t show all of it, but he started to mess up. Yeah, that was funny.”

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Even at the time, one of Shilo’s videos had gone viral, in which he was seen checking out the number of presents Coach Prime got for his girlfriend. He even made fun of Deion Sanders for traveling for two hours to visit Tran’s parents ahead of the festival. Karrueche Tran entered Deion’s life during his cancer battle last year, holding his hand through recovery, a bond that’s only deepened since then.

“She held me down. She kept me upright. And she kept me straight. Kept me positive,” Deion Sanders said to People.com. “I’m already positive. But she did the doggone thing. And my journey was tough. It was rough, but I kept moving. I didn’t stop, kept going. I kept walking forward. And I kept testifying. I kept telling people how to get there and not to give up and not to give out, but how to make it.”

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However, Deion Sanders is also her mama’s boy, as she raised him as a single mother while working double shifts at a hospital. Coach Prime credits her for all he has now, including his high-profile career, and even promised her that she would never have to work a single day again. That bond still stands stronger and deeper as his mother, Connie Knight, turns 80. So, of course, some harmless eyebrows were raised when the Buffs’ head coach decided to buy Tran 10 presents.

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Despite that hilarious moment Shilo triggered, Coach Prime has made lasting tributes to her mother throughout his years. He dedicated a Nike Air DT Max ’96 and posted an emotional video, reading “a love letter to Connie,” on Mother’s Day. “Ain’t no mama like my mama. Happy, blessed, peaceful Mother’s Day, Ma,” Coach Prime said. As for Shilo, his playful banter continues within the Sanders family.

Deion Sanders is planning a different career for Shilo Sanders

Recently, Shilo made a hilarious video, dialing up his mom, Pilar, and throwing her an abrupt question if Shedeur’s birth was an “accident.” To make her mother reveal the truth, he even pretended to call Coach Prime and mimicked asking Pilar the same question in his father’s signature voice. Although his mother didn’t give Shilo the answer he was expecting, it still shows the lengths Shilo goes to entertain his family. That family bond is why Coach Prime is now helping him build an acting career.

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“He said, ‘Wassup, dog? It’s over now,” Shilo Sanders said, echoing what Coach Prime said to him after he threw a punch while playing for Tampa Bay. “It’s over, dog. Come on home. It’s over. And then the next day he said, ‘You know what, son? I’mma call my people. I’m gonna call 50. I’mma call Tyler Perry, and we’re gonna get you on with the acting stuff. Don’t even worry about it. We got you.”

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Coach Prime’s bond with Shilo has grown stronger since the latter ended his Colorado career. Everyone expected Coach Prime to react furiously after the Buccaneers suspended Shilo, but the conversation just shows how supportive Deion Sanders is of his kids. And that’s probably why Shilo feels free to tease everyone in his family.