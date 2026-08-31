“Cried Myself to Sleep”: Undrafted SEC WR Breaks Down in Tears After Making Final Roster for $6.6B NFL Team

Making an NFL roster is hard, but doing it as an undrafted free agent feels almost impossible. On August 30, 2026, when the Green Bay Packers cut their roster down to 53 players, Florida receiver J. Michael Sturdivant did not just survive the chopping block. He beat long odds to grab a spot on a $6.65 billion football team. When the final phone call came confirming his spot, the rookie could not hold back the tears.

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“Life sure is crazy,” Sturdivant posted on Instagram (@jmichaelsturdivant) on August 31. “I’m writing this with tears of joy streaming down my face and can’t believe I can tell this little kid that his dreams were never out of reach. There has been nights where I’ve cried myself to sleep wondering why things aren’t going as I pictured them in my head and waves of confusion and frustration started to blur my focus at a lot of points in this life.”

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For players like Sturdivant, the path to final roster day is an emotional roller coaster. After spending five years in college football and transferring across three major programs, watching seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft go by without hearing his name called was a crushing blow. Going undrafted means zero guarantees. It means sleeping in team hotels during training camp, knowing one dropped pass during practice could end your career before it even begins.

Sturdivant was up against brutal odds across the broader NFL landscape. Across the 32 franchises on cutdown weekend, over 2,500 players fight for 1,696 roster spots, and wide receiver remains the single most overcrowded position in training camp.

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With teams typically keeping only six or seven receivers, undrafted rookie wideouts face a sub-10% conversion rate across the league to make an opening-day 53-man roster. To beat those league-wide numbers, Sturdivant had to outplay drafted prospects and established veterans who carried far larger financial commitments.

Imago October 07, 2023 UCLA Bruins wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant 1 celebrates during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Washington State Cougars and the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20231007_zma_c04_274 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

The moment carries extra weight, given his family’s football connection. His father, Michael Sturdivant, played receiver for Virginia Tech and the Seattle Seahawks, while his mother, Melodie, is a Hall of Fame track athlete at Bradley University.

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Even his late uncle was Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little. With his older sister Camille working as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, football is a complete family business. That dynamic will bring extra spice on October 18, when Green Bay hosts Dallas at Lambeau Field.

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“Dreams aren’t put into your head for them to stay there and nothing ever happens on accident,” Sturdivant’s post read further. “I’m so grateful for the support system that the Lord has blessed me with and will never understand how I got so lucky. Never give up on your dreams and always believe in yourself even if you’re the only one that does.”

Sturdivant went undrafted out of the Florida Gators, then signed a three-year, $3.115M undrafted rookie contract with the Packers. The deal included a $15,000 signing bonus and $200,000 in guaranteed base salary. It bought him a training camp battle he wasn’t guaranteed to win, where he had to compete against fellow wideouts like Isaiah Neyor and Will Sheppard for the seventh and final receiver spot.

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“It’d be a dream come true to make the roster,” Sturdivant said after the final preseason game, according to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. “You dream of making it to the NFL your whole life. Honestly, you put all the work in to make it happen, so it would be a great feeling. But it’s not the end goal. My dream wasn’t just to make the team for a day. It’s going to be a good feeling but, at the end of the day, we’re going to have a season to tackle.”

For him, going unpicked in the draft hurt, as he played across three programs, including California Golden Bears, UCLA Bruins and Florida Gators across five years. He appeared in 52 games (42 starts), finishing his college career with 150 catches for 2,073 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

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His best campaign came in 2022 in California, where he had set career highs with 65 catches, 755 yards and seven touchdowns. That kind of production would normally put a player on the NFL draft board, making the wideout’s fall out of the 2026 NFL Draft all the more disappointing.

Even though the draft did not go as planned, Sturdivant had his family in his corner to help him keep moving forward.

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Michael Sturdivant’s support system runs deep in his family, particularly through his late uncle, Floyd Little. The two grew close together through family gatherings while Sturdivant was growing up and playing football, giving him chances to learn from an NFL legend before Little passed away in 2021.

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“I had my family, I had my close friends around me,” Sturdivant said, according to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. “So, obviously, disappointing situation where you think it’s going to go one way, and it goes another. But, at the end of the day, I got opportunities, so I’m going to come into Green Bay with a great, positive mentality. I’m excited to work, excited to earn my keep, earn my spot on the team and just bring another title to Title town.”

Sturdivant cemented his roster spot with six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, being the most receiving yards by a Packers player in the preseason game since 2011. It also extended a Green Bay tradition: an undrafted rookie has made the team’s Week 1 roster for 22 straight years now, and Sturdivant is this year’s name on the list.