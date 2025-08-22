Crisis Strikes Nebraska as Matt Rhule Yet to Figure Out Key Position Before Cincinnati Game

This is the year when Nebraska finds its way to glory, right? Matt Rhule’s 3 -year charm is supposed to work its wonder this season. The star of the show, Dylan Raiola, comes back reloaded. The Huskers are among Joel Klatt’s picks that can potentially disrupt the Big Ten. However, ahead of the opener against Cincinnati in Week 1, Nebraska is dealing with some extreme uncertainty. With less than a week to go for this game, it’s causing some worry for Big Red football.

This Thursday, Rhule’s Huskers will kick off at the grand Arrowhead Stadium, home of Raiola’s hero. Ahead of the season, Nebraska sure was looking to be revamping itself for the best. The QB himself has worked on himself to be the game-changing element that he was touted to be last season. However, in the trenches, one of Matt Rhule’s biggest questions still remains unanswered. The ‘Big’ aspect of Big Red football is missing two important starters.

In Nebraska’s newly released depth chart for the Cincinnati game, the left and right tackle positions are still open. O-line coach Donovan Raiola said that these will be named on game day itself. That means the contenders still have a little less than a week to bag those spots. Rhule seems to be delaying this decision for as long as he can because this unit is easily one of the best for the program. Last year’s poor offense ended up taking away Raiola’s thunder; the HC is ensuring better help for the QB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Elijah Pritchett, Gunnar Gottula, and Turner Corcoran are fighting for the left tackle job. On the other side, we have Teddy Prochazka and Tyler Knaak. Rhule had already admitted to uncertainty about his left tackle some time ago. “I don’t think we’re close to being settled at any point.” At that time, he mentioned Gottula and Pritchett, who were both on a good track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Husker fans know that the O-line was the shining jewel for Nebraska football for a long time. This is the program’s best shot at causing a commotion in the Big 10. For that to happen, it was going to rely on the trenches big time. The offseason so far has brought up each of these 5 names at different times, which is why there are still 5 competitors vying for 2 spots. Rhule is going to play it out until the end.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

How Matt Rhule narrowed down his list to 5 competitors

At left tackle, Corcoran was going to be the easy starter, but his career so far was unforgiving. Injuries cut short two seasons for the lineman, which should be a downer for a man who came in as a Top-50 recruit to Lincoln. Rhule went to the transfer portal to get Pritchett and Gottula. Pritchett played primarily at right tackle for Alabama last year, which is something Rhule thinks can also happen for him at Nebraska. In that same presser, the HC said that if both the LT contenders impress, one will be moved over to the right.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At that end, however, Prochazka was looking like the expected starter. However, he also had his own problems due to injury, which made his future at Lincoln doubtful. That opened up the road for Tyler Knaak to surprise people, and he has now ended up as the choice for the RT spot. Whoever starts at both positions should ensure the offensive gaps that came forward from this unit are not repeated. In the UCLA game last season, the O-line gave up a whopping 27 sacks. That’s an alarming stat for a unit that is said to be the soul of the offense this season.

Husker O-line legend Aaron Taylor had major advice for the starting O-line this year. “As an offensive line, my advice would be you have to make sure that all five of you guys, from tackle to tackle, are family,” he said. Matt Rhule could not afford a repeat of his offensive nightmares from 2024, and that’s why he’s relying on the experience, talent, and physical prowess of a bunch of different guys. How they’re going to help protect the QB is going to be a test of time, which will soon play out in the Cincinnati game.