Diego Pavia finally has a place to play football. And one of his biggest supporters couldn’t hide his excitement. The Columbus Aviators selected him No. 1 overall in the 2027 UFL Draft on Wednesday, November 18. It was a significant moment for the Heisman Trophy runner-up, but perhaps even more satisfying for Jon Gruden, who has never seemed interested in listening to the doubters.

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Jon Gruden wasted little time sending his congratulations. There was genuine enthusiasm behind his Instagram message.

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“Hey Diego, just saw you got picked number one overall in the UFL draft,” he said. “I love that league, I think it’s a great opportunity for you. I know you’re going to go out there and crush it.”

The enthusiasm wasn’t some last-minute show of support after Diego Pavia found a new team. Jon Gruden had already taken an interest in the QB before the 2026 NFL Draft. He also made sure the former Vanderbilt QB has strong support.

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“And just remember we’re here down at the Fired Football Coaches Association if you ever need us,” he added. “But go Aviators and go do your thing, man. We’re rooting for you. Congrats.”

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Jon Gruden previously featured Diego Pavia on his QB Class show, spending time breaking down his film and discussing what made him such an unusual prospect. The former NFL coach saw the competitiveness, the edge, and the refusal to back down and encouraged the QB to keep a revenge list of teams that passed on him.

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Diego Pavia certainly has enough names to fill it. Despite finishing second in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting, he went undrafted. His size, physical profile, and age raised questions among NFL evaluators, but none of that changes what he accomplished in college.

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His final Vanderbilt season included 3,539 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 862 rushing yards and 10 scores, helping the Commodores finish 10-3.

The Baltimore Ravens gave him an opportunity as an undrafted free agent in April. But that stay ended on July 23 when they waived him to make room for center Ethan Pocic. Diego Pavia never appeared in a preseason game before his release.

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UFL co-owner Mike Repole had been publicly pushing for Diego Pavia to join the league for months. When the QB revealed in October that his agent, Malki Kawa, was negotiating with the UFL, Repole made his enthusiasm clear.

“Diego Pavia, we would LOVE to welcome you to the UFL!!!!!” he wrote. “Great players. Great Coaches. Passionate fans. Electric, high-energy, HIGH-SCORING football. Six months ago on the Pat McAfee Show, I made it crystal clear. We WANT Diego Pavia in the UFL!”

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He promised the league would challenge Diego Pavia, help him develop, and give him an opportunity to chase bigger ambitions. Now, Columbus has made that interest official with the first overall selection.

The UFL season begins March 26, 2027. Diego Pavia now has a team, a fresh opportunity, and another chance to make people reconsider their judgment.