CU Alum Makes Stance Clear on Deion Sanders as Multiple Ex-Players Take Aim

Coach Prime put a lot into recruiting 4-star defensive end London Merritt for the 2025 class, only to see him leave for Clemson a year later. What made the departure worse was Merrit’s comments about Clemson’s superiority over Colorado, both “facility-wise” and “coaching-wise.” It did put the spotlight on the credibility of Deion Sanders’ coaching staff. But now, a Colorado alum explains the real reason why London transferred.

“He’s another Southern guy. They might be a better fit where he can go get the type of coaching that’s a good fit for him,” Colorado alum Matt McChesney explained on his March 28 podcast. “Maybe he feels like his first year, he didn’t have a very good experience. That’s what I feel listening to the way he answered the question. And CU was a good springboard, and he’s thankful for his time there. But he was ready to leave.”

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The Clemson move makes all the sense for Meritt. While distance may have played a factor, Dabo Swinney also recruited him hard when he was coming out of high school.

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“I just felt like it was just a sign,” Merrit said about transferring to Clemson. “I’m back here twice. And definitely it was just a lot better than where I was. And, facility-wise and coaching-wise, I feel like it was just a better option for me. For me to take that, get into that step to the next level. You know, they just have a history of putting guys in the league. So that’s my main objective. That’s all.”

Clemson was a legitimate contender for Merritt from the start, with Dabo Swinney extending an offer in June 2023 that led to two campus visits. Despite his excitement for the Tigers, the allure of Deion Sanders’ program, fresh off a historic season, proved too strong to ignore, leading him to Boulder after an initial commitment to Ohio State

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“Colorado is doing a great job in recruiting me and making my head turn different ways,” Merrit told ESPN in 2024. “They’re building something great, and I definitely can see myself [being] a part of that process.”

The greatness Merritt sought in Colorado never materialized. Instead, he endured a woeful 3-win season plagued by instability, as the program cycled through three defensive coordinators. Sanders’ own hands-on approach, which included mid-season demotions, only added to the chaos, culminating in a disappointing individual performance where Merritt notched just 24 tackles and a single sack.

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Sanders’ reactive approach to coaching turmoil became a recurring theme. After a loss to Utah, he stripped OC Pat Shurmer of play-calling duties. When DC Robert Livingstone left for the NFL, instead of seeking a proven replacement, Sanders simply promoted from within, elevating linebackers coach Chris Marve. This contrasts sharply with Dabo Swinney’s model at Clemson, which is built on a foundation of a veteran, highly paid, and stable coaching staff.

London Merritt isn’t the only one

Apart from London Merritt, Colorado’s prized offensive tackle, Jordan Seaton also transferred to LSU this year. It was a long, drawn-out, and highly public process as Seaton outrightly refused to negotiate with CU staff, despite Sanders promising to build his roster around him. After Seaton landed in Baton Rouge, he finally noted the difference between CU’s culture and a blueblood like LSU.

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“When I left Colorado, I felt like I was at a good point, but coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different….My decision to come here was based on it just means more,” Seaton said. “Being here is really just different from how we train to how we work…We’re big on extras around here. Just doing what’s required is not enough.”

Apart from Seaton, the departures of quality players like Omarion Miller, Dre’lon Miller, and Alexander McPherson have raised concerns around CU’s coaching quality. Omarion Miller called his move to Arizona State a “change of scenery” to improve his NFL draft stock. Many construed it as a dig at Sanders’ staff and coaching prowess, even as Travis Hunter was selected 2nd overall in 2025.

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With a growing list of departures citing coaching and culture, the pressure is now squarely on Sanders to prove he can build a stable, high-level program, not just a flashy brand.