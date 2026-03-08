CU Alum Points to Warren Sapp’s Exit as Warning Sign of Deion Sanders’ “Yes-Man” Problem

Mixing personal and professional bonds often leads to trouble, and Deion Sanders is facing that chaos in real time. After getting his old friend Warren Sapp into the team as pass rush coordinator, Sanders was hoping for long-term stability, but just after two years, Sapp parted ways with the team. Now, a Buffs alum is hitting Sanders with a tough reality check on hiring a “yes man.”

“The Warren Sapp thing is the number one indicator. The whole time we’ve been talking about like hiring your buddies and having yes-men on the staff, this is what happens,” Colorado former guard Matt McChesney said on ZERO 2 SIXTY W/ MATT MCCHESNEY. “Then, when you disagree, you’re not disagreeing with a coworker that you don’t really know that well, that you have to have respect for. You’re disagreeing with a friend, and you start yelling at each other and sh–, and it gets personal, and he just leaves.”

Deion Sanders’ staff takes a major hit, losing Sapp, especially before the spring game. Under him, Colorado’s sack total went from 27 in 2023 to 39 in 2024. Even though the momentum took a hit in the 2025 season with just 13 sacks, his ability to shape defense was a major addition for the team.

Warren Sapp’s move from Colorado raised many questions about a possible rift between him and Deion Sanders, knowing the kind of bond both share. But it wasn’t even close on those lines, as CU insider Uncle Neely pushed back on that narrative during his appearance on the Morning Running podcast.

“He’s one of the ambassadors who are raising money, buying bikes, and riding in the bike race,” Uncle Neely said. “When he went to Python Kitchen, and boy, oh boy, hunting. Right, they didn’t like to do what this brother sacrificed a lot to come into coaching, something that he said four years ago.”

According to insiders, Sapp’s exit wasn’t about a rift with Sanders but a desire to focus on personal priorities, including his extensive charity work with organizations like the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. He also helped out the College Heavy Hitter Fundraiser, which earned $4,000, and the Mad Dog Fundraiser, which received $1,000 for cancer research.

While the departure of a big personality like Sapp leaves a void, Sanders moved quickly to fill the gap on his staff with another high-profile name from the NFL ranks, bringing in Vonn Bell.

Deion Sanders makes a major staff addition

Deion Sanders makes a major coaching addition to his staff. After Warren Sapp’s drama, Colorado adds Vonn Bell as its new safety coach. He was a second-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft. Bell spent seven seasons in the league and made a Super Bowl appearance with the Bengals. Now, at 31, he is making a transition to coaching, joining Sanders’ staff.

This move adds NFL backing to the team with Big Ten experience, too, and no one is more excited than Deion Sanders over Bell’s hiring.

“Vonn Bell has an impressive resume from his playing days, and I’m excited to have him join our staff and share his knowledge and experience with our safeties,” Sanders said.

Bell’s experience, which includes a Super Bowl run with the Bengals and a national title at Ohio State, brings a much-needed championship pedigree to a Colorado secondary that has struggled. His 760 career tackles and 16 forced fumbles demonstrate a knack for playmaking that Sanders hopes will be contagious. So, wait and see how he translates that success into his coaching for Colorado.