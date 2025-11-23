CU Alum Publicly Calls for Deion Sanders to Be Fired, Accusing Him of ‘Coaching Malpractice’

Colorado’s season woes continued in Week 13 when the Buffaloes suffered a 42-17 home loss to Arizona State. For head coach Deion Sanders, it marked a fourth consecutive defeat and dropped Colorado to 15th in the Big 12. The loss sparked outrage on social media, with one CU alum even calling for Sanders to be fired.

The game stayed neck-and-neck until the third quarter, and Deion Sanders’ team showed signs that it had finally come to play. However, things quickly unraveled in the fourth quarter as the Sun Devils stretched a four-point lead into a 21-point margin, handing the Buffaloes their fourth loss of the season. CU alum Moneyline Matt took to X to express his disappointment after the game, calling for a change at the head-coach position.

“This is Colorado. We used to stand for something. Right now, we aren’t standing for anything besides paying a terrible on-field coach 10 million a year to lie to us and overuse the word tremendously.” Matt wrote on X. “There needs to be changes, and it starts with the HC.”

Matt’s concerns carry weight. Deion Sanders signed a $54 million contract extension that pays him $10 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. However, the results have fallen far short of that salary. The Colorado Buffaloes sit at 3-8 in conference play and remain ineligible for a bowl game. They avoided finishing last in the Big 12 only because they have one more conference win than Oklahoma State, which has none.

From finishing fourth in the conference last season with a 9-4 record, the Buffaloes have found it very hard to find their footing. Buffaloes’ faithful are boycotting home games, as the attendance for the Colorado-Arizona State game was 43,348, the lowest at Folsom Field since the 2022 final game against the Rio Grande.

So, with all the negative attention around Coach Prime, a question arises: Who will replace him?

Possible candidates who can replace Deion Sanders

With the public outrage surrounding him, Deion Sanders’ seat continues to become hotter. The Colorado administration could start exploring potential replacements who can revamp the Buffaloes next season. The first candidate could be Tulane’s head coach, Jon Sumrall, who has led the Green Wave to a 9-2 overall record this season.

Another candidate could be Eric Morris, who has led North Texas Mean Green to a 10-1 overall record, topping the AAC conference. He was an offensive coordinator at Texas Tech, where he managed a young Patrick Mahomes and developed him into a future NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion. So, he definitely knows how to make good players great, something Colorado might need.

Colorado’s wishlist could also include Brennan Marion, who is the head coach at Sacramento State. This season, Marion has led the Hornets to a 7-5 record, sitting fourth in the conference. Even without prior head coaching experience, Marion has developed Sacramento State into one of the top teams in the Big Sky.