CU Buff Alum Accuses Deion Sanders of Ignoring His Son to Eliminate Competition for Shedeur: “Never Practiced With Anybody”

Deion Sanders spent years preparing Shedeur for the NFL, but did his son ever have to fight for his starting job? At Jackson State and Colorado, Coach Prime controlled the quarterback room, and Shedeur was always his guy. Now, a former Colorado captain is accusing Sanders of eliminating competition to protect his son, reigniting an ugly debate over whether Shedeur earned his success or benefited from a father who wouldn’t let anyone challenge him.

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Michael Jones, a former Colorado linebacker and team captain whose son Jalon played under Deion Sanders at Jackson State, didn’t hold back in a post shared by JaKi on X. According to Jones, Shedeur’s biggest advantage wasn’t just his talent. It was having a father who allegedly cleared the competition and gave him room to develop.

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“The reason he succeeded was because his dad eliminated all competition and allowed him to develop,” he said. “Shedeur never practiced with anybody other than 1st string ever. Until he got his a– to Cleveland.”

Jones’ criticism carries personal history. His son was part of the Jackson State quarterback room before Shedeur took over, although that connection alone doesn’t prove his allegations.

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Jalon Jones transferred to Jackson State from Florida ahead of the 2019 season and started the first five games of the Tigers’ spring 2021 campaign under Sanders. He completed 55.6% of his passes, throwing 12 touchdowns against three interceptions while adding five rushing scores. But after consecutive losses to Alabama State and Southern, Sanders replaced him with Quincy Casey. Jalon entered the transfer portal in April 2021, months before Shedeur became Jackson State’s starting quarterback that fall.

And Jalon wasn’t the only experienced quarterback in the picture. Quincy Casey threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns against Alabama A&M in April 2021. Yet neither quarterback remained with the program when Shedeur began his freshman season. That raises an uncomfortable question: How open was Jackson State’s quarterback competition when the head coach’s son was preparing to take over?

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The departures don’t prove favoritism. But another quarterback’s account suggests Sanders had already made his intentions clear.

In December 2025, Diego Pavia revealed what Sanders allegedly told him while recruiting him to Jackson State. During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Pavia recalled considering the program while playing junior college football. But Coach Prime reportedly left little room for negotiation.

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“Coach Prime offered me at Jackson State,” Pavia said. “But he was so real, he’s like, ‘Hey look, we’re looking for a backup. You ain’t playing over my son even if he gets hurt.’ I’m like, at least he’s real, you know?”

Pavia passed on Jackson State and joined New Mexico State in 2022 before transferring to Vanderbilt. His account adds weight to questions about Sanders’ approach to quarterback competition, even if it doesn’t establish that every decision was driven by favoritism.

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Shedeur Sanders eventually reached the NFL after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 draft. But Cleveland offered something he hadn’t experienced under his father: a quarterback room controlled by someone else. Shedeur initially entered as the fourth-string quarterback before fighting his way into the starting role during his rookie season.

Meanwhile, Colorado has struggled to replace him. According to CBS Sports, Sanders’ teams went 36-15 with Shedeur as the starting quarterback across Jackson State and Colorado, compared with a 9-14 record without him as of September 29, 2026. The Buffaloes also plummeted from first to 13th in Big 12 passing offense following Shedeur’s departure.

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And the quarterback instability hasn’t stopped. Julian Lewis, one of Colorado’s most highly touted recruits, started the 2026 season but averaged just 5.1 yards per pass attempt against FBS opponents through September. Sanders eventually benched him for Utah transfer Isaac Wilson, who started against Texas Tech on October 3 and Utah on October 17.

That’s where the irony becomes difficult to ignore. For years, Sanders had Shedeur as his unquestioned starter. Without him, Coach Prime has cycled through Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, Julian Lewis, and Isaac Wilson, desperately searching for consistency at the position.

None of this proves Jones’ accusations. Shedeur delivered impressive numbers, won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024, and earned his NFL opportunity. His production cannot simply be dismissed because his father was the head coach.

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But Jones’ allegations, coupled with Pavia’s account, have reopened a controversy Sanders cannot easily escape. Shedeur spent his college career as his father’s established starter. Now, with Colorado struggling to find his replacement, questions remain about whether other quarterbacks ever received a fair opportunity to challenge him.