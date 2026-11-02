CU Buffs AD Pressured to Take Action Against Deion Sanders’ Close Associate After $50K Bribery Revelation

Deion Sanders finally caught a break as Colorado snapped its five-game losing streak with a 27-24 overtime win over Kansas State. But even the Buffaloes’ first victory since September 12 couldn’t silence the growing outrage surrounding his program.

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Instead of celebrating, frustrated fans targeted athletic director Fernando Lovo, demanding action against Sanders’ close associate, Christopher “Uncle Neely” Neely, over his controversial involvement with the team.

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Following the victory, Lovo celebrated on X on November 1, writing: “What a finish‼️ Buff Nation, thank you so much for showing up and showing out. Your energy and passion made a huge impact all afternoon. Congrats to @CUBuffsFootball on a @Big12Conference win! #GoBuffs 🦬”

However, Lovo’s post quickly attracted criticism. With more than 29,000 views, several replies questioned why Neely, a YouTube creator without an official university position, had appeared at midfield for the pregame coin toss.

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“Why was Neely on the field for the coin toss?” asked one fan, while another questioned what authority he had to participate in the event.

The backlash followed Neely’s recent $50,000 controversy. Neely, who runs Thee Pregame Show and has been close to Sanders since his Jackson State days, claimed the Colorado coach had offered critics $50,000 to stop mentioning his name for a year.

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“For the most part, the people that attack him wouldn’t be making the money they were making if he wasn’t here to attack,” Neely said. He also suggested that none of the critics had accepted the supposed offer.

The claim reached Sanders during his October 27 press conference. When questioned about the alleged payments, Sanders initially appeared confused, asking, “Offered money?”

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Neely, reportedly present in the room, helped explain the reference to their earlier conversation.

“Oh no, no, no,” Sanders responded. “I think you misinterpreted that.”

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Sanders clarified that the supposed offer was a sarcastic joke about critics profiting from his name, not an actual payment arrangement. Neely later revisited footage from their May conversation, acknowledging that the remarks were hypothetical.

Sanders also addressed his relationship with Neely, writing on X: “My son does my Videos and Neely is a friend.”

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But that friendship has become part of the latest controversy. Despite holding no official university position, Neely has maintained visible access to Colorado football activities, prompting questions about his role around the program.

Colorado’s media credential policies require media access to be coordinated through the Athletic Communications Office, which can approve or revoke credentials. Social-media-only creators generally require specific approval. However, there is no evidence that Neely violated these rules, and his authorization to participate in the coin toss remains unconfirmed.

Still, some supporters went beyond questioning his access and directly demanded action from Lovo.

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“Iron level annual donor asking you to relieve @uncleneely of his position,” wrote one self-identified financial supporter of Colorado athletics.

Another longtime fan echoed the demand: “Please disassociate the program from Mr Neely. In 50 years of fandom. I’ve never been embarrassed by a representative until him.”

The criticism also extended to Sanders’ broader program.

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“Your job is to do the right thing. This circus needs to stop,” wrote another supporter, directing the complaint toward Lovo.

One frustrated fan even questioned Sanders’ future with the Buffaloes, suggesting the athletic department should consider his buyout.

The backlash comes during a difficult season for Sanders. Before defeating Kansas State, Colorado had suffered five consecutive losses, including a 57-24 defeat to Oklahoma State and a 41-7 blowout against Northwestern. The Buffaloes entered the weekend winless in Big 12 play, with Sanders already facing criticism over quarterback changes and disciplinary issues.

Not everyone supported the demands against Neely. Some fans defended him, pointing out that he isn’t on the university payroll and arguing that online criticism shouldn’t dictate his relationship with Sanders.

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Colorado finally found a way to win on the field, but the postgame reaction showed that the controversy surrounding Sanders’ inner circle hasn’t disappeared. While the $50,000 claim was clarified as a joke, some supporters are now demanding answers about Neely’s continued access to the program. Whether Lovo addresses those concerns remains unclear.