CU Buffs’ Marshall Faulk Sends Blunt QB Message to 32 NFL Teams as HOFer Demands Major Change

Deion Sanders is aware of the biggest point of concern in Colorado’s offense. That’s why when he hired former NFL RB Marshall Faulk in February, it wasn’t just a flashy Hall of Famer hire. This hire was supposed to make a statement and bring change. As the 12th all-time pro rushing leader with 12,279 rushing yards across 12 seasons, this Super Bowl champion didn’t come to Boulder for retirement gig. He came to make some noise and he’s already doing it shouting a blunt QB message to 32 NFL teams.

During his appearance on 1067TheFan’s episode on June 16, Marshall Faulk didn’t hesitate when asked what change he’d like to see at the NFL level. “I would literally give the defense a better chance,” he said. “This defenseless receiver stuff, this overprotection of the quarterback, it’s gone too far to where as a defensive guy, I really don’t know how you’re supposed to play defense.” That’s raw Faulk with no filter, all facts. He’s fed up with the inconsistent protection rules. Mobile QBs, he says, take more hits with fewer flags. And he didn’t just stop there.

“If it’s a running quarterback, they get more liberties. If you watch the quarterbacks that are athletic, you hit them in the head, you do certain things to him, they don’t call the flag,” Marshall Faulk added. “But you give me a pocket passer, you touch him and all the flags fly. I just don’t like it. We need to treat the quarterback like he plays football like the rest of us and allow him to play tackle and you don’t have to get a note from his mom nor do you have to put a light on his head when you touch him.” If you thought Faulk’s NFL take was bold, wait until you see what he’s taking over in Boulder. Colorado’s run game the past two seasons has been historically bad. The Buffs went dead last in the FBS both years. In 2024, the Buffs managed just 65.2 rushing yards per game on 2.5 yards per carry.

Colorado lost Dylan Edwards to Kansas State after the 2023 season and Isaiah Augustave to South Carolina after 2024. This is the fourth straight year they’ll have a new rushing leader. As Buffs insider Adam Munstertiger said, “You can’t compete for championships if you have no running game and that really was the case for Colorado the last two years. Dead last in the FBS ranks in rushing offense the last two seasons.” And he’s right. Without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter doing their thing, this offense has to find ground success. Now, Marshall Faulk’s mission is to turn a patchwork RB room into a real-deal unit. So who are the new top options?

Can Marshall Faulk change Colorado’s run game for the better?

Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch return after flashes last year. Colorado also added transfers Dekalon Taylor who rushed for 909 yards and nine TDs in 2024 while Simeon Price from Coastal Carolina via South Carolina brings versatility. Charlie Offerdahl is one of the few “Original Buffs” left and remains a fan favorite, the kind of gritty depth back who finds his way onto the field no matter what.

Now there’s a wild card in projected QB1 Kaidon Salter. The Liberty transfer is a dual-threat QB with 2,876 passing yards and 579 rushing yards last year. Marshall Faulk’s seen what happens when a quarterback like that has a run game behind him. Add Pat Shurmur’s offense finally opening up beyond a pass heavy offense, and there’s a glimmer of hope. After all, the HoF coach didn’t take this job for hope. He took it for change in Boulder and beyond. “Deion is an elevator,” he said. “We’re good friends. And whatever I can do to help him out, I’m going to do.”

Now it’s on Marshall Faulk to lift the Buffs out of the cellar and maybe rattle a few NFL cages while he’s at it.