CU Buffs’ 1339-Yd Freshman Prodigy Gets Emotional Over Family’s Big Personal Update

This Colorado freshman phenom comes from a family where activism and faith run deep. He’s the son of Bianka Mason, and his dad, Quanell X Farrakhan, is a powerful voice in Houston, championing justice and fighting for the underdog. While growing up with his 3 siblings: Alana, Khalid, and Rasuna, he absorbed those values—purpose, passion, and a drive to make a difference. Through every milestone and big moment, the Farrakhans celebrate each other with unwavering support. In a world where family ties can get complicated, their tight-knit bond is proof that shared values and love build the strongest foundations.

Now it’s celebration time for the Farrakhan family! Khalid Farrakhan, brother of CU Buffs WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., just got engaged to the love of his life. Football runs deep in Khalid’s veins. He was a star safety at Baker University in Kansas—a four-year letterman, team captain, and a key voice on the leadership council. His gridiron journey started back in Houston at St. Pius X High, where he played linebacker and defensive lineman. After graduation, Khalid gave back by coaching safeties at Baker, shaping the next generation. Then he switched gears, earning a law degree from Southern University Law Center. Today, he’s making moves as a law clerk at Kherkher Garcia, LLP in Houston.

As his brother got engaged, Buffs WR Quanell Jr. couldn’t hold back his emotions. On June 1, he shared an Instagram story captioned, “Love you 4L Dawg Congratulations 🤞🏼❤️ @khalid.farrakhan.” The story captured the entire engagement scene — Khalid down on one knee, sliding the ring onto his love’s hand. And a giant heart made of red roses set the mood, while a glowing sign asked, “Will You Marry Me?” The answer was an obvious ‘Yes’, as cheers and applause from close family filled the air. Honestly, the moment was pure magic, wrapped in love and celebration.

Back on the CU field, 4-star WR Quanell Farrakhan Jr. is ready to make his mark. Hailing from North Shore High in Houston, he’s committed to the CU Buffs. Ranked No. 36 among 2025 receivers by 247Sports, Quanell turned down heavy hitters like Alabama and Texas A&M. So, what sealed the deal? It’s all about the dream of a National Championship and the faith in Coach Prime’s vision. “Being part of what Coach Sanders has going on,” said Farrakhan, adding, “I feel like he has the potential to bring in key pieces he needs to go to a National Championship. I feel like me being part of that I can be part of something special.” This is more than a commitment — it’s a chance to build something unforgettable.

Has CU Buffs freshman WR proven to be a weapon?

At North Shore, Farrakhan Jr. did it all—wide receiver, lockdown corner, and electric return man. He shared the defensive backfield with none other than Devin Sanchez, the nation’s top corner. In a marquee matchup against Crowley, Farrakhan put on a show. He snagged a 67-yard bomb for a touchdown, stretching the lead to 28-7 late in the third quarter. That score sealed the momentum as North Shore cruised to a 28-13 win. So, big plays, big moments, and that’s Farrakhan’s game.

Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing in at 170 pounds, Farrakhan lit up the field in his junior season. He pulled down 46 catches for 809 yards and 12 TDs, showing off his deep-threat ability. On top of that, on the ground, he added 99 rushing yards and five scores on just 11 carries—pure efficiency. Add in 283 return yards, and you’ve got a triple-threat weapon. With his pledge, Colorado’s 2025 class keeps gaining steam. So, Coach Prime’s rebuild is picking up real power.

And when Farrakhan Jr. made his announcement, one thing was clear—his heart was set on Boulder. The spark came during a conversation with Coach Prime that left a lasting impact. “Really when I had a talk with Coach Sanders; really having a connection with him and the coaching staff,” shared CU Buffs WR.

But what sealed the deal? The Travis Hunter blueprint. Farrakhan was blown away by how Sanders developed Hunter into a two-way star. “I’ve seen what Coach Prime has done with Travis Hunter. I always wanted to play both ways,” he said. Adding, “Coach Sanders had told me if I earn my stripes at the receiver position that he’ll let me play defense.” Honestly, that chance to shine on both sides of the ball made all the difference. “I feel like me being able to impact both sides of the ball really just plays a lot (in the decision).”

Now, let’s see if this wide receiver talent can become the next Travis Hunter for Colorado.