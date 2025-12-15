CU Buffs Prodigy Gives New Update After Making Deion Sanders Emotional With Transfer News

Alexander Stoyanovich isn’t waiting for opportunity to find him. After officially entering the transfer portal, Deion Sanders’ former walk-on kicker is taking his recruitment into his own hands, going public with his game film following a 2025 season in which he never saw the field for Colorado.

Determined to land a new opportunity this spring, Stoyanovich shared clips of his field goal work from spring and fall camp on Sunday, making it clear he’s ready to compete. “Looking for a home in the spring! Ready to work! Some of my field goal film from spring and fall ball 2025,” he wrote. “I’m waiting for my kickoff film to be sent; I will be putting clips up when they start coming in.”

Not being able to showcase his talent this season could put his chances of landing with a Power Four program in jeopardy. That’s why one of Deion Sanders’ best kickers has already taken action, putting his best work on display across social media for recruiting scouts.

The film features multiple made field goals, including kicks from 53 yards (left), 38 (left), 38 (right), 33 (left), and 43 (left), among others.

“When this film drops, everyone better jump on him because he will have an immediate impact on any specialist room!” said his brother, William Stoyanovich.

Despite having the tools, the walk-on kicker hasn’t had the opportunity to show what he can do, likely due to Colorado’s crowded kicker outlook. But now, with kickoff specialist Buck Buchanan and field-goal/PAT kicker Alejandro Mata graduating, Stoyanovich is ready to explore what’s next. In fact, the Michigan native arrived with serious juice.

In today’s portal era, Stoyanovich’s situation is hardly unique, especially for specialists buried deep in depth charts. Just last offseason, Eastern Michigan’s Jesus Gomez used the transfer portal to jump to Arizona State and immediately became a high-impact kicker for a Power Four program, drilling double-digit field goals and helping stabilize a Big 12 contender’s special teams.

He is part of a growing wave of veteran kickers who change their careers by finding clearer paths to playing time through the portal, as programs increasingly look to proven specialists rather than waiting on in-house development.

Last season, he produced 3 touchbacks on 18 kickoffs. Back in July 2022, Stoyanovich turned heads at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, making multiple 70-yard kickoffs. Even before joining the Buffs, he also made a 67-yard field goal. Now, to showcase his talent, he is seeking a fresh environment and a new place to restart his career after his two seasons with Deion Sanders.

Still, he kept things humble, announcing his transfer portal move with a heartfelt thank-you to the head coach and the Buffs’ staff.

“On January 2nd I will officially be in the portal,” wrote the walk-on kicker. “To coach Prime, Shurmur, and Corey I appreciate everything. I love you 2 life coach. I have nothing but love and respect for you and the coaching staff, and I’m forever grateful of this opportunity.”

Already dealing with the loss of four defensive players to the transfer portal, losing this kicker is obviously a sting for the Buffs. Still, Deion Sanders’ message regarding Stoyanovich’s portal move was filled with pride, even if the emotion behind it was clear.

Deion Sanders’ emotional move

Already coming off a rocky 9–3 season, the head coach is trying to rebuild, and these transfer portal losses only add to the growing list of woes. Despite having placekickers Daniel Gerlach and Elliott Arnold on Colorado’s roster as walk-ons, Deion Sanders knows what losing Stoyanovich means for the Buffs.

That’s why the head coach shared his feelings through an emotional message.

“Proud of u my man! I pray the last conversation we had won’t be our last,” said Sanders. “You’re a great kicker & young man. The best is on its way. Love ya 2 Life. 💯”

Along with the walk-on, Colorado lost talents like safety Terrance Love, linebacker Mantrez Walker, and cornerbacks Noah King and Teon Parks in the transfer portal.

Now, losing these five defensive talents prompts Deion Sanders to consider the transfer portal to find the right fits to address real gaps. In fact, Sanders knows where to start.

“You’re going to do what you’re capable of doing to heal some woes that you have,” he said. “A lot of that is up front. A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball.”

Now it’s about going into the portal, and the secondary has youth coming in.