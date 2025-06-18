CU Buffs’ 300lb Prodigy Sets Expectations With Andreu Swasey Admission After Practice Buzz

There’s something happening in Boulder that just doesn’t make sense. A 300-pound OL is beating defensive ends in 200 M sprints! But that’s the reality inside Colorado’s weight room ever since Deion Sanders handed the keys to head strength and conditioning legend Andreu Swasey back in January. A 15-year Miami veteran, he helped mold NFL bodies in Coral Gables and brought his no-nonsense, full-send approach to Boulder.

“I love the platform, this opportunity to help change lives and help y’all get to your goal,” Andreu Swasey previously told Well Off Media. “We didn’t sign up here with Coach Prime to be average. When we go in there, you better buckle up.” That statement alone raised the bar, rep by brutal rep. And it led to the moment that had Buff Nation doing double takes on their prized OL Jordan Seaton.

On June 17’s Thee Pregame Network episode, Jordan Seaton was the topic of bewildered admiration. The 6’5, 300-pound left tackle who was a former 5-star phenom who somehow became one of the fastest big men CU has ever seen. So much that it had host Uncle Neely reeling with questions — “I saw something. And I want somebody to explain to me what I saw because what I saw, I saw it but I didn’t believe it but I saw a 300 lb offensive lineman run three 200s and beat defensive ends doing it.” But for the 19-year-old sophomore, it’s not the math but the mindset that he and coach Andreu Swasey developed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“To put in words, me and Swasey had a conversation coming into the season of an expectation we got for ourselves,” Jordan Seaton said. “We want to be number one. So in order to be number one you got to be able to do stuff that a person your size or somebody that’s smaller than you can’t do. You gotta be able to do the little things better.” His process is ruthless discipline with accountability to himself for the greater good of his team. “Every day I come in and make sure it’s like I don’t want to lose to nobody but I also want to win my own race,” he added. “For me it’s just like winning myself every morning and then just making sure I compete to the fullest of what I can.”

Last season, Jordan Seaton made history as the first true freshman to start at left tackle in CU Buffs history. And the IMG Academy star didn’t disappoint a bit, logging 809 snaps (highest among the Buffs offensive players), allowing just three sacks, and winning Freshman All-American honors. And now, with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter gone, he’s becoming a face of the program under Andreu Swasey who challenged the Buffs to “become attractive men.” Well, attractive in the sense that teammates look up to you for motivation and that’s exactly what Jordan Seaton is thriving in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan Seaton emerges as a leader under Andreu Swasey’s rigorous trainings

If anyone thought it was just genetics or recruiting stars, the Well Off Media video earlier this month tells the truth. Players gasping for air, leaning over trash cans, some even getting pulled by trainers. And there’s Jordan Seaton, sweaty but steady, barking encouragement. When a linemen dropped out with sheer exhaustion, he rallied motivation saying “He’s not quitting. He ain’t quitting.” That belief brought the players back to face the challenge hurled at them.

Andreu Swasey sees it. So does Deion Sanders. “He’s encouraging the guys, telling them what they did and what they need to do,” Coach Prime said even back in spring. “He’s such a good young man, not just the talent, but the character. That’s what we’re looking for here at CU: smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character. He epitomizes that.” Jordan Seaton may not be an outspoken guy but he makes sure he’s leading by action. “When you lead in action, you don’t really have to say too much because you’re seeing it,” he said. “So it’s either you’re going to rise to what I’m doing or you’re going to be left behind.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This fall, Jordan Seaton will anchor a revamped O-line with transfers like Xavier Hill and Zy Crisler joining the trenches. And if a 300-pounder running 200-meter sprints like a track star is the new normal in Boulder, good luck to the rest of the Big 12.