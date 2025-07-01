CU Buffs’ 2026 WR Target Gives Commitment Update Amid Serious Push From Brent Venables’ Oklahoma

Colorado’s 2026 class is holding on by a thread—4 commits, barely above sea level in the Big 12 rankings. With Deion Sanders recovering and away from the frontlines, the Buffs are trying to claw their way out of the cellar. Their current recruiting class features four-star tight end Gavin Mueller, EDGE Domata Peko Jr., corner Preston Ashley, and safety Maurice Williams. That’s what happens when Coach Prime isn’t around and the Buffaloes are down bad in recruiting. But even in the dead calm, one name just made noise. But here’s the kicker: Brent Venables is coming in hot.

Enter Jordan Clay. The four-star WR out of San Antonio just set a date to reveal his college choice, and he’s got three hats on the table—Colorado, Oklahoma, and Baylor. On June 30, Clay dropped the announcement on X: commitment decision coming July 11. The WR out of Madison High School in San Antonio has been on a tour lately. First stop? Colorado on June 6. Then Baylor on June 13. Finally, a visit to Norman, Oklahoma, on June 20.

At the Overtime OT7 this past weekend, Clay opened up to 247Sports and didn’t hold back on what Colorado has to offer. “Being around that much NFL talent, it’s crazy,” he said. “Coach Shurmur, Coach Phillips, and obviously Deion… It’s almost like being in an NFL meeting room. If you wanna make it to the league, they’re the blueprint.”

He’s not wrong. Coach Prime’s stacked that Buffaloes staff like it’s a Madden Ultimate Team. We’re talkin’ Hall of Famers in Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk, OC Pat Shurmur with NFL head coach cred, WR coach Jason Phillips, and DL coach Domata Peko, who’s seen it all. Clay admitted that Sanders’ legacy and his mentorship of Travis Hunter had a big influence: “It’s a lifetime dream to have a dude like that… call me and want me to play at his university.”

The Buffs might be running last in the Big 12 rankings, but they’re not lacking ambition. They’re swinging for the fences with names like Jordan Clay and selling a future drenched in NFL polish. Clay sees himself fitting into that narrative—a young WR walking into a locker room run by legends, soaking in knowledge, then flipping the switch and lighting up the scoreboard. The NFL connection isn’t just for show either. Colorado has tailored its pitch around next-level development, something Clay made clear matters to him. Clay’s studying who can actually build him into a Sunday-ready receiver.

But all that bling doesn’t hide the reality—the Buffs need help. They’re at the bottom of the Big 12 and slipping further nationally. The pressure is mounting for Coach Prime to prove last season wasn’t just a flash and that he can actually lock in top-tier talent. Pulling Jordan Clay would be more than a win—it’d be a lifeline for this 2026 class. If Clay picks Colorado, he becomes the face of a comeback recruiting cycle.

Can Brent Venables lock in on Jordan Clay?

If we’re being real, Oklahoma didn’t just throw a scholarship at Clay like a LinkedIn recruiter blasting messages. Nah, they made it cinematic. Clay recalled it vividly: “They brought me to the center of the field right before the game, and the head coach offered me. I’ve never had that happen before.” That’s a Hollywood moment. The Sooners knew what they were doing. It wasn’t just about the offer—it was about the experience.

That moment stuck with Clay. It told him Oklahoma isn’t just another program in the Power Five; they’re a legacy factory. Their attention to detail hit home. And it’s not just the moment that mattered—it’s who came with it. Emmett Jones, the Sooners’ WR coach, has been in Clay’s ear since day one. “He’s a great coach and great energy dude,” Clay said. “He’s gonna tell you when you’re doing it right, but he’s also gonna get on you when you’re not.” Clay isn’t just looking for a hype man—he wants a builder.

Oklahoma, sitting steady in the top half of Big 12 recruiting, already has a WR in the bag—Daniel Odom. But Clay? He’d be their jewel. Second-highest ranked commit after four-star QB Bowe Bentley. The Sooners are planning ahead, and with Clay’s 41 catches, 900 yards, and 5 TDs last season, they want that firepower.

Let’s not forget, Clay’s got burners. We’re talking track star speed. 14.25 seconds in the 110m hurdles. Qualified for Texas 6A regionals. That’s not just quick—that’s jet fuel. Combine that with his route-running and field awareness? Man is a defensive coordinator’s headache.

So where’s he leaning? That’s the $100,000 NIL question.

Baylor might be in the mix, but truth be told, this feels like a Colorado vs Oklahoma showdown. One side’s preaching NFL prep, the other is delivering five-star showmanship with a long-term plan. Clay has one of the most intriguing decisions in the 2026 class, and it’s coming fast. Whether he wants to rock the gold and black under Coach Prime or ride with the Crimson machine under Venables, July 11 will bring the answer.