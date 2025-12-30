brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

CU QB Who Backed Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur & Julian Lewis Finally Gives Up on Colorado With Latest Announcement

ByPapiya Chatterjee

Dec 29, 2025 | 8:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

CU QB Who Backed Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur & Julian Lewis Finally Gives Up on Colorado With Latest Announcement

ByPapiya Chatterjee

Dec 29, 2025 | 8:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The three-way quarterback battle finally comes to rest in Boulder after Shedeur Sanders and Julian Lewis, backups, decided to enter the portal. After a disappointing 3-9 season and a constant grind for playing time, Sanders loses one of his longest-tenured players to the transfer portal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ryan Staub plans to enter the transfer portal, making a significant portal move before the offseason begins. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X that Staub will officially enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday, concluding his three-year journey with the Buffs. He joined the program in 2023, and as a redshirt sophomore this past season, he still has two years of eligibility remaining.

Despite entering the program even before Deion Sanders was hired, Staub never had the chance to be a QB1 for any season. First, he backed Sheduer Sanders, and then Deion Sanders used him when Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis couldn’t do much on the field this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time at Boulder, he completed 53 of 99 passes for 681 yards, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for a touchdown.

Back in 2023, he got to play in just one game against Utah after Shedeur Sanders suffered an injury. But even with small chances, he showed his real caliber, completing 17 of 24 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown despite their 23-17 loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now all Staub is looking to do is make a tangible impact on the field rather than getting time in bits and pieces, as Pete Thamel confirms his stance on the portal move.

“Staub is looking for a school where he can compete to start during his final two seasons,” Thamel said on X. “He’s a former three-star recruit from California.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved