“Curfew”: Deion Sanders Imposes Strict Restrictions To Colorado Coaches But Gives Students A Free Pass

Atlanta isn’t just another road trip for Deion Sanders. It’s the city where he made his name with the Falcons, played baseball for the Braves, and became one of the biggest stars in American sports. Yet, he’s treating this as business, not a reunion, and is putting his staff on a tight leash.

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“I got the coaches on curfew, not the kids,” Deion Sanders said at Big 12 Football Media Days. “The coaches are having curfew against Georgia Tech. We’re going there two days early. We’ll be there on a Tuesday. We play on a Thursday night in front of the whole country. I can’t wait.”

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That line drew laughs, but it also telegraphed a message to a program desperate for discipline. After a 3–9 season and a staff overhaul, Sanders is drawing a clear line that standards begin in meeting rooms and hotel hallways, not just on the practice field. With the opener moved to a Thursday night in Atlanta and cameras rolling, every detail matters, and the first test is whether the staff models the habits the roster must copy.

The Buffs also have unfinished business after losing 27-20 to Georgia Tech in last year’s opener at Folsom Field, and they look to level the series in Atlanta. Now they’ll get their chance to even the score on national television.

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The trip also carries personal meaning for Deion Sanders. Although Colorado has rarely played in Georgia, Atlanta has been central to his career. During his years with the Falcons and Braves, he appeared in both an NFL and MLB game on the same day, a feat he pulled off in Atlanta in 1992. He has often described the city as the place that embraced him and has repeatedly spoken about his connection to it.

But Deion Sanders insists this visit is about football, not memories. He’s also approaching the season with renewed energy after revealing at Big 12 Media Days that he’s fully recovered from bladder cancer.

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“Now, I’m here with full strength, full energy,” he said. “I got that thing back. I got that swagger back. I’ve got that dawg back. I got that charisma back.”

Colorado didn’t stand still after last season either. Deion Sanders reshaped his coaching staff by bringing in Brennan Marion as OC and Chris Marve as DC, hoping fresh ideas can spark a turnaround. When asked what fans might find surprising about this year’s Buffs, he didn’t overcomplicate his answer.

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“We better win,” he said. “That’s gonna be the surprise.”

That’s why the curfew comment landed. After a difficult season and a major coaching overhaul, Deion Sanders wants every detail under control before Colorado takes the field in Atlanta for a major challenge. In his eyes, leadership starts with the people setting the standard, and on opening week, that standard comes with a curfew.