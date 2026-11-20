Depth charts rarely make headlines, but this season at Indiana, one freshman has been moved between two position rooms, and the Hoosiers have now settled his spot for the final stretch. Head coach Curt Cignetti cleared up where Henry Ohlinger will line up, and the answer comes with a story about how thin the roster got earlier in the year.

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“On his radio show, Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti says Henry Ohlinger has moved back to linebacker after they needed him at running back for depth earlier this season,” wrote Michael Niziolek of The Herald Times on X.

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The update came out Thursday night and spread quickly on social media. Cignetti announced it on his Inside IU Football show with Don Fischer.

Ohlinger arrived in Bloomington as a linebacker, but Indiana shifted him to running back before its Week 5 game at Rutgers on October 3. The reason was that injuries had cut into the backfield, and the Hoosiers were short on healthy bodies there. Now that he is back on defense, the experiment is over as Indiana heads into the closing games of the 2026 season.

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“A guy that we really like. He’s our kind of guy. Smart, dedicated, committed. He’s got talent. Freshman linebacker,” said Cignetti for Ohlinger. “When we were thin at running back, we moved him to running back because he rushed for a lot of yards in high school. Moved him back to linebacker.”

That last part of the quote matters, because it explains why Ohlinger was the choice in the first place. Ohlinger’s biggest numbers came as a junior, when he ran for 1,582 yards and 27 touchdowns and went over 100 yards in seven games. The year before, he had 1,322 yards and 16 scores, and he topped 100 yards eight times.

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Across three varsity seasons, he finished with more than 3,000 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns. He also produced on defense as a junior, with 17 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

He put those totals up while also lining up at linebacker for Grandview Heights coach Jason Peters in Columbus, which is why Indiana saw him as a natural fit in the backfield.

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ESPN and Rivals both gave him four stars, and 247Sports ranked him No. 119 nationally. He was a consensus top-20 prospect in Ohio across ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, and he was a two-time Division VI All-Ohio selection.

The running back need was real because Khobie Martin, Sean Cuono and Lee Beebe Jr. were among the backs listed as out or questionable heading into the Rutgers game, and the top four running backs reportedly appeared on the Big Ten availability report. Cignetti said at the time that he would handle the situation “week-to-week, day-to-day.”

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Ohlinger’s first college season was on special teams. He debuted in September against North Texas, one of 13 first-year players to do so for Indiana in 2026, and recorded his first collegiate defensive tackle in the fourth quarter. He has appeared in eight games and logged 11 snaps.

The timing of the move also lines up with a few injury concerns at linebacker. Starting linebacker Rolijah Hardy was listed as probable ahead of the Washington game after missing the previous two.

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Clayton Allen was ruled out after getting hurt against USC. Whether those absences are the reason Ohlinger is back on that side of the ball has not been stated, and Cignetti has not said how many defensive snaps the freshman should expect.

What is clear is that Indiana enters this stretch in strong shape. The Hoosiers beat No. 15 USC 27-13 on November 14 to improve to 9-1, and they sit No. 6 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings. For a team chasing a big finish, even a depth move involving a freshman is worth noticing.

Ohlinger helped cover a gap at running back when Indiana needed it, and the coach who made that call is now sending him back to the position he was recruited to play.