Curt Cignetti Announces Retirement Wish From Football Coaching & Indiana HC Role

Curt Cignetti understood the assignment the moment he arrived at Indiana, and he wasted no time setting the tone. During a men’s basketball game, he grabbed the microphone and declared, “Purdue sucks, but so does Michigan and Ohio State,” a blunt statement that signaled a shift in belief and attitude. What followed was even louder, as Indiana surged to an NCAA championship and a 27-2 record over two seasons, leaving one question lingering as success settles in: how long can it last if the man behind it all steps away?

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Just four days ago, Cignetti turned 65, an age at which many coaches decide to leave the sidelines and enjoy a quieter life with their families. Many expected the same from Cignetti, too. But that’s not the case. During an interview on the Big Ten Network, he made his plans clear.

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“In this industry, when you’re hot, everybody wants you,” Curt Cignetti said. “And Dolson and Whitten are a big reason I’m here and will be until I decide to hang it up. It’s because of those two people. No question. Number one, it’s the only reason I’m here, because I had that feeling about both of them during the interview process.”

So, it’s clearly Indiana’s president Pamela Whitten and AD Scott Dolson who are the driving forces behind Cignetti’s decision to stay. They placed their trust in Cignetti, and he has made it clear he intends to repay it every step of the way.

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But before we go any further, let’s turn back the clock a little.

When Dolson was making his list of attributes that potential head coaching candidates for Indiana should possess, he looked at schools like Indiana, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky to identify the reasons behind their success. He even examined the past 50 years of Indiana football history to understand why some coaches succeeded while others did not. As a result, he came up with a dozen qualities he wanted in a new head coach.

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And all it took was a 45-minute conversation, and he knew he had his guy.

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“I’ll never forget the first phone call with coach Cig,” Dolson said. “When I was looking at my notes of all the qualities that we needed, it was like somebody had photocopied that and had given it to him. He was absolutely everything that I was saying, he was saying. It couldn’t have gone better.”

Cignetti arrived with a resume that checked every box. A former quarterback at West Virginia from 1979 to 1982, he built his coaching career across five programs on his way to a head coaching role, helping develop Philip Rivers at NC State and producing four conference Players of the Year at James Madison.

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Indiana moved quickly after firing Tom Allen, hiring Cignetti on November 30, 2023, just four days later. During the process, conversations with Scott Dolson and Quinn Buckner convinced him the job was the right fit, and in just a few months, the results made that belief impossible to ignore.

Now, just for context here, this isn’t the first time the head coach has cleared the buzz around his retirement plans. Back in January, after the championship, he responded to the questions surrounding his retirement with solid humor.

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“If I were really smart, I’d probably retire. Then I’d really be a story, but we need the money,” Cignetti said to Ari Wasserman of On3.

Well, with that kind of money, who would want to walk away from all the fame and success so easily? On top of that, Indiana itself is not letting go of Cignetti this easily. He has already signed an eight-year contract with the team that runs through 2033, which pays him estimared $13.2 million annually. What’s interesting is that if Whitten and Dolson leave their current roles before Cignetti, his buyout will decrease to 50% even though he is sticking with the team.

Under Cignetti, Indiana became the first team to complete a perfect 16-0 season for the first time since 1894. He helped develop Fernando Mendoza into a Heisman winner and the No. 1 overall player last year.

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers walks the sidelines during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119012

So, for now, Cignetti is just preparing for another championship season.

Can Curt Cignetti bring the same success in the 2026 season?

After winning its first national championship, Indiana enters the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win another title. The Sporting News ranks the Hoosiers No. 1 in the country and predicts they will win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Much of that confidence comes from head coach Curt Cignetti, who has built a strong roster through the transfer portal and his ability to identify talented players.

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Bill Bender of The Sporting News also mentioned the same about his rankings.

“Head coach Curt Cignetti has shifted the landscape of the Big Ten with his mastery of the transfer portal and talent evaluation,” Bender said. “New quarterback Josh Hoover will have to pick up where Fernando Mendoza left off, and that is no easy task. But the Hoosiers should be good enough to get back to the CFP for a third straight season under Cignetti.”

Now, their schedule is favorable enough to make that happen, but there are still some tough games ahead. Indiana’s schedule starts relatively easily because its non-conference games are against North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky. However, once Big Ten play begins, the schedule becomes much tougher. The Hoosiers play Rutgers on October 3 and Nebraska on October 10 in back-to-back road games, which can be challenging.

Then there’s Ohio State and away games like Michigan and Washington on the schedule. They will also host USC, which makes it a schedule packed with ranked opponents. So, let’s wait and see if Curt Cignetti can bring in the same success this year or not.