Curt Cignetti Breaks Silence on $40M Spending Tied to Indiana’s National Championship

In any other year, Indiana wasn’t supposed to become a national champion. But in the 2025 season, the Hoosiers broke all odds with not just the title, but an undefeated run. Of course, speculation crept in. Now, Curt Cignetti is finally stepping in to clear the $40 million narrative tied to building a national championship roster. And let’s just say he shut it down cold.

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It all resurfaced when a post on X claimed Indiana “for a fact” didn’t spend $40 million on their 2025 roster. Curt Cignetti quote-tweeted it with four words that shut down any more speculation.

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“Correct, not even close,” he wrote.

But first, that $40 million narrative came from Alabama GM Courtney Morgan, speaking to Front Office Sports. He didn’t name names, but laid out the reality of modern roster-building.

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“You never really know what other schools are spending, because everyone has creative ways in the third-party NIL, the authentic NIL portion of their spending to pay players,” he said. “You kind of do the math in your own head by monitoring what other schools and competition are doing, wondering probably more than $40 million, but you just never really know.”



Nobody really knows what goes on behind the scenes in this NIL-driven ecosystem. That’s the game now with shadow budgets and third-party deals. But if Indiana didn’t spend $40 million, then what exactly did they do to beat every team they faced this past season? After all, this is a program with the most losses in college football history. But then came a 12-0 regular season, a Big Ten title win over the previous season’s national champion Ohio State, and a three-game CFP run that includes a 38-3 demolition of Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

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Perhaps the Tide GM thought that dominance had something to do with money. You can’t even blame him for thinking so. Still, Curt Cignetti’s comments don’t mean Indiana is operating on small checks and donations. QB Fernando Mendoza carried a reported NIL valuation of $2.6 million, top-10 territory nationally. He wasn’t alone either, as OT Carter Smith also got $1.2 million, the only other Hoosier to be in the top-100.

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Mark Cuban, an Indiana alum and billionaire, reportedly boosted his financial backing just days before the title run. In comparison, their national championship opponent, Miami, has QB Carson Beck earning $3.1 million in addition to a trio of high-value contributors that ended up on On3’s top-100. So if Indiana really did win it all without touching $40 million, then there’s a realization that big spending isn’t the only path to a championship. But money isn’t the only currency being tested in Bloomington right now.

Curt Cignetti is still chill despite spring setbacks

There’s something else catching up to Indiana, and it’s the body count. Curt Cignetti confirmed this week that 17 players are currently not starting during spring practice. The injuries are a direct result of that impressive 16-game run. That championship season demanded durability, and now, months later, the physical toll is becoming apparent. Some players showed up needing surgery. Others are dealing with what the head coach called “little things” that popped up during spring.

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WR Charlie Becker is out for the remainder of spring with a hamstring issue. Carter Smith, one of their cornerstone linemen, is sidelined after shoulder surgery. Bray Lynch is working through multiple leg issues following a postseason cleanup procedure, even as he’s being eyed for a position switch to center. Then there’s the backfield with Lee Beebe Jr. still rehabbing from knee surgery. Sean Cuono missed time late in spring, and QB Grant Wilson hasn’t been taking reps. That’s the situation right now in Indiana.

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Curt Cignetti isn’t panicking despite the challenges waiting in 2026. He said most of these absences are “nothing serious” as he sees it as the natural fallout of playing more football than anyone else in the country. Still, it makes you wonder if Indiana can survive the success it just had. But just like his pointed response to that $40 million rumor, he said, “We’re going to be in good shape.” And if he’s right again, they’ll be rewriting the blueprint in the NIL era.