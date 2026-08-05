Curt Cignetti Breaks Silence on Whether Stephen Daley Will Start After Indiana Athlete Returns With Extra Eligibility

Stephen Daley’s 2025 season ended moments after Indiana won the Big Ten title. The defensive lineman suffered a serious knee injury while celebrating with fans, forcing him to miss the playoffs. Eight months later, Daley is back. A court ruling granted him another year of eligibility, and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti now has one of the nation’s best defensive linemen available again. Still, he stressed that Daley’s return will be handled carefully rather than rushed.

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“I think that it’s a potential opportunity to get better. Nobody really has a crystal ball and knows what the future holds,” Cignetti said in an August 5 presser. “Stephen would have been cleared for camp. He’s in pretty good shape. We’ll have a plan for his return to play. We’re not in a hurry or rush. We’ll bring them along evaluated day by day, and you know if it works out for him long term. I think it’s a great thing.”

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As for whether Cignetti would play Stephen Daley against North Texas in the season opener, he said: “I haven’t even thought of that.”

Daley’s injury remains one of the strangest stories from last season. Indiana had just beaten Ohio State 13-10 to win the Big Ten title. While celebrating with fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, Daley landed awkwardly after jumping toward the stands. His right knee twisted badly. He later left the field in an air cast on a cart. Doctors confirmed the injury was serious enough to end his season.

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Cignetti admitted he did not even learn about the injury until roughly 45 minutes after the game because it happened after the game had already ended. The timing made the situation even more shocking since Daley had come through the game healthy. His rehabilitation became a long process. Daley focused on rebuilding knee strength, restoring flexibility, and gradually returning to football. To achieve that, Indiana’s medical and strength staff monitored every phase.

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Instead of pushing for an early comeback, the Hoosiers kept increasing his workload in stages. Now, the coaching staff still chose a day-by-day approach because returning from a major knee injury requires careful management even after full clearance. Despite that, Daley’s hope of getting back on the field might have ended if he had lost eligibility.

Stephen Daley had transferred from Kent State before the 2025 season, expecting it to be his final year. After losing the playoff because of the injury, he became eligible for another season following a ruling from a Colorado district court that benefits athletes seeking additional eligibility. The decision has officially allowed him to return to Indiana for a fifth season, rather than end his college career due to the injury.

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“If it all works out and he can participate and help his football team,” Cignetti said. “Then you know his life could change. But you know I know one thing about him. He’ll give it his best shot in the real world, and we’ll just see what happens.”

After his teammate Kellan Wyatt went down, Stephen Daley became Indiana’s top pass rusher and finished with 19 tackles for loss, leading both the Hoosiers and the entire Big Ten. He also recorded 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles despite missing the postseason.