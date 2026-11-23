The ball left Paddy McAteer’s foot and never had a chance. A 37-yard field goal attempt in overtime at Husky Stadium sailed wide left, and Washington’s celebration spilled onto the field. Indiana’s 27-24 loss was sealed not by a spectacular play from the Huskies, but by special teams. For a program that had spent two seasons finding ways to win the close ones, the moment felt different.

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Curt Cignetti had already addressed the Washington loss in broader terms. When the topic shifted to special teams, his tone changed. He spoke carefully about the units he liked and the one that had not held up.

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“I really like what we’ve done on our kickoff team. I think it’s been really good,” Cignetti said. “Our kickoff return in college football nowadays you don’t get many opportunities on kickoff return. We had some big ones early in the year, so I’m fine with those.”

He offered similar praise for the punt coverage and the return game. “I think our punt team has been solid. And the punt return team actually, statistically, we’re probably in the upper quarter of the Big Ten, which might surprise you.”

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Then he turned to the area that had drawn the most attention after the overtime defeat in Seattle.

“It’s the field goal thing,” Cignetti said. “Nico’s a proven kicker. I think he may have been first team all-conference last year. He’s a guy I had a lot of confidence in. He’s had two great years for us, and there’s been some misses.”

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Nico Radicic entered the season as the primary placekicker. A blocked attempt in the third quarter against Washington led to a change. Paddy McAteer, brought in for longer kicks, handled the attempts that followed. He converted one earlier in the game. The 37-yard try in overtime was tipped and missed, sealing the 27-24 loss.

Cignetti framed the larger issue around how the setbacks had been handled.

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“And I think, to get back on track, you gotta take accountability. That’s the only way you handle setbacks. Take accountability, learn and grow. And he hadn’t been able to get back on track.”

He explained the personnel decision that followed. “Patty is a guy we brought in to be a long kickoff, long field goal guy, and that’s been his role. But, you know, we made the change. And, you know, the last one’s actually deflected.”

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The coach did not claim the outcome was settled. Indiana still faces Purdue in its regular-season finale, and the special teams picture remains fluid.

What stood out most was the private exchange that followed the game. “I did talk to Nico yesterday and was looking for a little bit more ownership than I got on the phone call, to be quite honest with you,” Cignetti said. “And so we’ll see.”

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Indiana entered the Washington game as the defending national champions, ranked inside the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings. The loss dropped the Hoosiers to 9-2 and 6-2 in the Big Ten.

It was their first defeat against an unranked opponent under Cignetti and ended several long winning streaks built on close games. A path to the conference title game still exists, but it now requires a win plus favorable results elsewhere. An at-large playoff bid is possible, yet the résumé includes two losses and a collection of narrow escapes against teams that do not strengthen the strength-of-schedule numbers.

Cignetti has operated all season under one of the highest contracts in the sport, averaging roughly $13.2 million per year. The program’s rise from consistent underachievement to a 16-0 national title season in 2025 was built on details and accountability. The phone call with Radicic, by the coach’s own description, did not meet the standard he wanted after a stretch of missed kicks.

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Washington outgained Indiana 443-392 and tied the game twice in the fourth quarter. Demond Williams Jr. accounted for two touchdowns. Indiana’s offense managed only six yards on its overtime possession. The final margin came down to a tipped field goal.

Cignetti gave Washington credit for making one more play. He also made clear that the field-goal issues had been a recurring problem long before the trip to Husky Stadium.