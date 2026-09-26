Curt Cignetti Calls Out Indiana’s Biggest Problems After Nearly Avoiding Week 4 Disaster

Winning keeps you happy, but for Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, a sloppy win feels like a disaster waiting to happen. Usually, Cignetti stays calm and collected on the sideline. But during Week 4, his patience wore thin as the Hoosiers kept making silly mistakes, almost throwing away what should have been an easy home victory.

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A win on paper is fine, but when you are a top Big Ten team playing at home, barely scraping past the Northwestern Wildcats is not the plan. Indiana was heavily favored to sweep this game clean. Instead, they got stuck in a gritty 29–23 nail-biter, showing the exact weaknesses Cignetti had warned everyone about all week. Inside the post-game press room, Cignetti did not try to hide his anger. As reported by Michael Niziolek of the Herald-Times, Cignetti pointed fingers straight at his execution units.

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“The right tackle has got to get better, the tight ends got to get better,” Cignetti said in the post-game conference. He also added, “We couldn’t tackle the quarterback, plain and simple. Tyrique Tucker, all 315 pounds of him, couldn’t tackle in space.”

The main issue was self-created pressure. Indiana handed over easy yards by taking two consecutive illegal snap penalties before even getting off a single smooth snap. One penalty came right when Curt Cignetti was trying to call a timeout, forcing him to completely crash out on the sideline and scream at the referees for missing his call.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

This isn’t the first time Cignetti has barked at his team after a win. Ever since taking over in Bloomington, he has made it clear that surviving a close game isn’t enough if the basic fundamentals break down.

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Even during past winning runs, Cignetti routinely blasted his squad for sloppy penalties and missed tackles, warning that little mistakes against smaller opponents turn into total collapse against top-tier Big Ten teams. Against Northwestern, those exact bad habits resurfaced on live television.

The Hoosiers head coach didn’t single out any individual players like Joe Brunner. Instead, he directed his fiery rage straight at the officials, expletively letting them hear it over the pre-snap chaos.

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Moving to the right side has been a rough transition for Brunner, the 6-foot-7 transfer from Wisconsin. Talking to reporters via Hoosier Huddle last month, Brunner admitted that while swapping interior spots is easy when you are young, moving outside to tackle is a totally different ballgame. Right now, that learning curve is giving Cignetti and Hoosiers fans plenty of headaches.

“I think going from left to right, especially interior, it’s not really challenging,” Brunner told the media after practice, per Hoosier Huddle. “You kind of bounce around as a younger player, playing both sides. So I’m used to that. Going out to tackle, it’s new.”

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Because the pass protection was shaky, the offense had to rely almost entirely on running back Lee Beebe Jr. Beebe carried the heavy load with 203 rushing yards, including a huge 70-yard run that set up quarterback Josh Hoover’s game-clinching 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining.

But Hoover was limited to just 201 passing yards, while Northwestern QB Aidan Chiles kept finding holes in Indiana’s defense for 293 yards. For Cignetti, fixing these defensive missed tackles and line breakdowns is the only way to avoid an actual disaster next time.

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The Hoosiers neither got the best from their QB nor limited the Wildcats’ counterpart. Tyrique Tucker’s impressive 6’0 and 305-pound frame couldn’t pin down Aidan Chiles, who outplayed Hoover with 514 yards for four TDs.